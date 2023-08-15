Accutech Systems Corp. again among fastest growing private companies

News provided by

Accutech Systems

15 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET

For the second year in a row, the Muncie-based company earned a spot on the Inc. 5000

MUNCIE, Ind., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accutech Systems Corp. is growing faster than 99.93 percent of privately owned companies in the United States, according to a recent announcement from Inc. magazine.

The publication named Accutech an "Inc. 5000" company for 2023, which marks the second year in a row that the Muncie-based company has earned the designation.

The "Inc. 5000" award identifies the top 5000 fastest growing privately owned companies in the nation, based on three-year revenue growth. The award represents a mere 0.07 percent of all privately owned businesses in the U.S.

"Earning the Inc. 5000 award two years in a row reaffirms Accutech's foundational values, and the principle that selflessness leads to success, that putting your clients and your community first pays off in the long run," CEO Adam Unger said.

Accutech advanced in the nationwide rankings from 2022 and is the 49th fastest growing company in Indiana.

Accutech joins companies such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands which gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, according to Inc.com editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," Omelianuk said. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Accutech was founded in 1987 as a trust accounting and wealth management software provider for banks and other financial services firms. The growth of the company's wealth management solution has fueled the recent expansion of its financial technology businesses and investment in local community development efforts in its hometown of Muncie, Indiana.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Accutech Systems Corp.

Accutech Systems Corp. is a Muncie, Indiana-based holding company that owns subsidiary businesses in the software, marketing, and restaurant industries. With roots in trust accounting software, Accutech has expanded to become a leader in corporate responsibility, investing profits in transformational opportunities that serve as a force for good beyond the company's immediate stakeholders. The company's purpose is to make great things happen for other people, with primary focuses on creating jobs, enhancing quality-of-place in downtown Muncie and instilling community pride.

SOURCE Accutech Systems

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.