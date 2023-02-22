The rebrand comes as the company has been investing heavily in growth and development.

MUNCIE, Ind., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The company that makes Cheetah trust accounting and wealth management software now has a new name and new look.

What had been Accutech Systems LLC is now Cheetah Inc. (www.cheetahinc.com).

The change reflects the company's enhanced commitment to its flagship product, Cheetah, a platform that helps professionals monitor and manage trusts, investments, and more, according to Cheetah Inc. Managing Director John Watts.

"People knew us for Cheetah and now they will know us as Cheetah," Watts said. "The new brand represents everything our clients love about our software, including innovation, agility, efficiency, and scalability."

Launched in 2013, the groundbreaking Cheetah software serves hundreds of banks and wealth management companies nationwide. Cheetah was the first software of its kind to be 100-percent browser-based, which saves customers time and money.

The rebrand comes as the company has been investing heavily in market expansion and product development. In 2022, it hired Watts, a distinguished veteran of the financial technology industry, to lead the fast-growing team and rolled out several new capabilities, including CheetahGO, the mobile application companion to Cheetah.

"We've been in the business for 36 years," Watts said. "At the same time, we are at a very exciting inflection point in terms of growth and opportunity. We are the technology leader in our industry, and we aren't slowing down."

Cheetah Inc. is a subsidiary of Muncie-based Accutech Systems Corporation (ASC). Accutech Systems Corporation also owns Moneytree financial planning software, FiCrowd community engagement software, and Intersection marketing agency.

About Cheetah Inc.

Cheetah Inc. provides software solutions for wealth managers focused on growing their business and building revenue. Cheetah Inc.'s mission is to provide wealth managers with the tools they need to grow their business, provide exceptional service, and increase operational efficiency. Cheetah Inc.'s flagship product, Cheetah, is a comprehensive wealth management platform that provides wealth managers with a digital solution to manage all aspects of their client's wealth, from investment management and trades to trust accounting and tax reporting.

SOURCE Cheetah Inc.