Accutech Systems Updates Flagship Trust Product to Improve Efficiency

MUNCIE, Ind., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accutech Systems Corporation, a cloud-based trust and wealth management technology company, has announced today that it has achieved a major milestone in the advancement of its SaaS platform, Cheetah Wealth Management ™. Accutech recently completed three rounds of updates to implement inline trading, enhance rebalancing capabilities and provide an investment-focused rules engine. These updates aim to deliver new value to trust and wealth management institutions and give advisors more efficient and effective control over client portfolios.

Cheetah Wealth Management now gives users more time to raise and retain assets without spending hours digging for information. Advisors can monitor portfolio status from a high level, looking for exceptions that need to be addressed and giving advisors time back that's better spent engaging with clients.

"Creating a fully integrated investment management solution within Cheetah is a key initiative in our drive to deliver a robust wealth management ecosystem to our expanding and evolving client base," said Dan Wright, executive director of strategy at Accutech. "As the first wealth management system to leverage the modern browser and cloud technologies, our adoption of state-of-the-art tech and open API approach enables us to continuously grow our ecosystem and lets our clients create efficient workflows across disparate systems. Our goal with these updates is to give our investment management users resources that are broader than just trust accounting and covers the larger wealth management spectrum."

The rules engine is the most recent addition to the platform and allows each user to set their own rules for accounts integrated within the Cheetah platform. These rules will be defined during setup, and once parameters are established, the system automatically checks and flags exceptions. Instead of pouring over accounts to search for red flags, advisors can instead be notified when a parameter is breached. Users can choose to receive notifications via system alert, email alert or both, in real time or at the beginning of each day.

Accutech is committed to providing solutions that suit the ever-changing needs of financial institutions. In the past, the trust accounting team and the bank's investment management team would often work separately. Now, wealth managers must work seamlessly across these previously distinct functions to better advice and serve clients with a diversified portfolio.

"Roles are changing at financial institutions, and the lines between trust accounting and wealth management are being blurred," Wright said. "No longer can advisors be siloed into one niche market. Instead, they must be able to handle a myriad of portfolios, and they need software that can do the same."

All three updates are now fully integrated into the Cheetah Wealth Management platform. For additional information about Accutech's products and services, please visit trustasc.com .

About Accutech Systems

Founded in 1987, Accutech creates, delivers and supports trust accounting software to the trust and wealth management industry. The company has grown significantly in the past five years due primarily to the success of Cheetah Wealth Management™, the first trust and wealth management platform built natively for cloud delivery. Accutech made its first corporate acquisition in April 2019, acquiring financial planning software maker Moneytree Software and adding over 3,000 financial planners and advisors to its client base.

