AccuTennis Announces Partnership with Women's Tennis Coaching Association

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuTennis, the camera and player analysis technology that automates line calls and provides real-time feedback, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Women's Tennis Coaching Association (WTCA). The timing of this partnership coincides with AccuTennis's official commercial launch at the WTCA's annual conference August 23rd-25th 2019 at the Marriott Laguardia Hotel in New York, NY.

"With the WTCA, we found the perfect partner for our launch," said Adam Sher, CEO of AccuTennis. "Sarah Stone created an amazing organization and, through her efforts, the WTCA is improving and growing tennis. We jumped at the opportunity to work with and support the WTCA. I'm excited to share our perspective at the WTCA Conference and to discuss the ways in which AccuTennis and its innovative technology will help improve the sport."

AccuTennis automates the scoring and umpiring facets of the game through an affordable, user-friendly platform. The system eliminates cheating, contentious line calls, and scorekeeping hassles. In addition, the technology offers customizable lessons and drills to help coaches provide a more engaging environment for their players. AccuTennis will begin taking pre-orders for a first quarter 2020 delivery, starting at the WTCA Conference.

"We are thrilled to be working with AccuTennis, which we see as the future of our sport," said Sarah Stone WTCA CEO. "The technology that Adam and his team have developed is literally a game changer and its ability to keep more people in the game is something that very much aligns with the WTCA's mission."

For more information on AccuTennis, visit www.AccuTennis.com. And for more information on the WTCA, visit www.WTCATennis.org.

About AccuTennis: Founded in 2018, AccuTennis creates an affordable computer vision system for clubs, academies, and colleges. Its on-court camera systems provide real-time visual and audio feedback for all levels of players who are playing, training, or competing. Real-time feedback enables an engaging, game-based approach that combines human-computer interaction and gamified play. AccuTennis's mission is to increase player participation and club profitability with the use of cutting-edge technology.

About WTCA: Founded in 2015, the Women's Tennis Coaching Association (WTCA) is the first of its kind and the only professional global organization formed solely in support of coaches working with female players. The WTCA's mission is to promote a nurturing and cohesive structure for female players and create a global community of like-minded coaches where resources and data are current, evaluated, accessible, and freely shared. The WTCA believes tennis can bring lifelong benefits to female players of all levels.

Contact: Justin Burkhardt

(610) 730-3709

jburkhardt@slicecommunications.com

SOURCE AccuTennis

