AccuTitle Acquires TrackerPro LLC

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuTitle, the home of industry-leading RealTech platforms TitleFusion, Closers' Choice, Landtech, and MagramOnline, has announced that New York-based TrackerPro has joined the AccuTitle family. By adding this complementary technology, AccuTitle serve over 2,500 title companies in 32 states resulting in more than one million real estate closings annually. AccuTitle has again partnered with a seasoned company of title subject matter expertise, adding broad knowledge to our strong group of state and industry experts. TrackerPro clients will remain on their current platform, which will continue to be supported by the expert team at TrackerPro. Over the past two years, AccuTitle's product offerings have expanded to include five industry-leading software platforms.

Bill Bartzak stated, "We are excited to welcome the entire team at TrackerPro into the AccuTitle family. We are a rapidly growing organization and are eager to bring more great people aboard with the common mission to offer leading technology and state-specific expertise to our clients. We are always looking for like-minded title professionals to join us in providing unique solutions and high-touch customer service."

TrackerPro CEO Chuck McGrath added, "We are eager to join the AccuTitle family, and I believe our team will offer a unique perspective based on our collective title knowledge. We welcome the vast number of underwriter and vendor integrations AccuTitle has to offer and firmly believe this merger will add value for our loyal customer base. TitleFusion is a great option for those looking for a true cloud-based offering with state-specific expertise. The team at TrackerPro will continue to offer the highest level of service to our customers, and we look forward to becoming a part of a company set out to change the industry."

"The combination of TitleFusion, Closers' Choice, Landtech, MagramOnline, and TrackerPro all under AccuTitle is a game-changer, added Bartzak. "Beyond expanding new underwriter and vendor integrations across all products, we have combined the founders and subject matter expertise from what were five competitors all under one collaborative roof with the collective goal of moving the industry forward. From product direction to sales and operations, the advantage is substantial," concluded CEO Bill Bartzak.

About TrackerPro

TrackerPro provides a comprehensive, paperless office solution for the title insurance industry and supports the largest and most complex title abstract companies. TrackerPro was designed from the ground up and adheres to the Best Practices as mandated by the American Land Title Association (ALTA). Organizations leverage TrackerPro solutions to transform and automate the way they manage their business. Learn more about TrackerPro by visiting our website at www.trackerprollc.com.

About AccuTitle

AccuTitle provides RealTech platforms focused on automating and streamlining the title production and closing process. The AccuTitle family of products includes TitleFusion, Closers' Choice, and Landtech. The team at AccuTitle strives towards the joint mission to produce title software to make an intricate process more manageable and provide custom solutions to unique problems. To learn more, visit www.accutitle.com, www.closerschoice.com, and www.landtechsoftware.com.

