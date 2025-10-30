ACCUTRON BRINGS BACK THE HUM: THE TUNING FORK WATCH RETURNS TO HISTORY

More than six decades after its debut, Accutron ushers in a new era of watchmaking innovation with the reintroduction of its legendary Tuning Fork timepiece, available worldwide beginning today.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accutron, the creator of the world's first fully electronic watch, proudly announces the official global launch and immediate availability of its revolutionary next-generation Tuning Fork timepiece. Marking a new era of innovation, this watch resurrects a movement that was foundational to timekeeping history and previously considered impossible to reproduce.

A Legacy Reimagined for the Modern Era

Accutron Spaceview 314 in stainless steel.

65 years ago, on October 25th, Accutron changed the industry with the original Tuning Fork movement, a radical departure from traditional timepieces. It was the first electronic wristwatch, achieving unheard-of accuracy within 2 seconds per day by replacing the conventional balance wheel with an electronically powered, vibrating tuning fork. The 360 Hz vibration required precision tolerances that demanded completely new micro-engineering processes. Its unmatched precision made it essential for the U.S. military and a key component of America's Space Program, powering instrumentation inside spacecraft during the height of the Space Race and supporting the development of supersonic aircraft.

Today, after a decade of specialized development and engineering, Accutron has achieved the impossible. The new proprietary Tuning Fork movement revives the spirit of the original through a modern lens, offering collectors and enthusiasts the rare opportunity to experience a piece of horological history.

"The launch of this iconic movement is not just a tribute to the innovation that first defined Accutron; it is a bold statement about the future of precision timekeeping," said Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America. "Accutron begins a new chapter that honors our pioneering past while pushing the boundaries of what's possible—and now, collectors can own that chapter."

Signature Features: Sound, Sight, and Scarcity

The new timepiece maintains the iconic characteristics that cemented the original as a legend:

It features the uninterrupted smooth sweeping second hand—a visual marker of its high precision and mechanical nature—distinct from the rhythmic ticking of quartz movements, underscoring the uniqueness of this technology. A Rare Feat of Modern Horology: Each movement is hand-assembled and regulated to exacting standards, preserving the tactile artistry behind its hum. This limited production makes the new Tuning Fork watch an immediate collector's item.

Each movement is hand-assembled and regulated to exacting standards, preserving the tactile artistry behind its hum. This limited production makes the new Tuning Fork watch an immediate collector's item. Cultural Cachet: The technology once trusted by astronauts and innovators is now available for the next generation of watch enthusiasts.

Design Legacy: From Industrial Icons to Futuristic Vision

The original Accutron was a design revelation, a watch that looked as futuristic as it functioned. Created in collaboration with industrial visionaries like Raymond Loewy, its visible mechanics inspired generations of designers. The open dial of the Spaceview transformed engineering into art and set a new standard for visible technology. The new Accutron timepieces honor this design legacy and remind us that innovation should always be seen and heard.

Experience the story behind the hum. A five-part film series traces the pursuit of precision from 1960 to today and celebrates the enduring spirit of the Tuning Fork.

For more information and to find an authorized retailer, visit accutronwatch.com .

ABOUT ACCUTRON

Offering the world's first fully electronic watch in 1960, Accutron changed the way the world told time with the most accurate timekeeping mechanism ever created and the first personal timekeeping advancement seen in 300 years. Ruling the watch world for more than a decade, its foundational technology later became an integral component of America's space program and The Accutron logo became a symbol to the consumer of timekeeping accuracy. Now sixty years later, Accutron returns and brings the same drive for technological advancement and design with the first-ever watches powered by electrostatic energy along with the reimagination of the brand's most iconic historical timepieces. The Accutron Spaceview Evolution was the proud winner of the coveted GOOD DESIGN Award in 2023. For more information, visit www.accutronwatch.com.

