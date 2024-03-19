AccuWeather® and Ambient Weather® Launch the Exclusive AccuWeather Ambient Weather Station Product Line

Introducing the Official Weather Stations of AccuWeather

– WS-2000, WS-2902, and WS-5000 –

The Pinnacle of Hyperlocal Weather Reporting

BOOTHWYN, Pa. and STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, the world's most accurate and most used source for weather forecasts, and Ambient Weather®, a leader in modern weather station technology, proudly announce the launch of the exclusive AccuWeather Ambient Weather Station product line – a landmark collaboration in the field of hyperlocal weather reporting.

Three "Official Weather Stations of AccuWeather" are now available – the AccuWeather WS-2902 Ambient Weather System, the AccuWeather WS-2000 Ambient Weather System, and the AccuWeather WS-5000 Ambient Weather System. Each model in the AccuWeather Ambient Weather Station product line is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and features that offer users real-time weather data with unparalleled accuracy.

The WS-2000 and WS-2902 models are perfect for both home and professional use, providing detailed insights into local weather conditions. The WS-2902 supports five different sensor models while the WS-2000 supports ten and offers an advanced color display.





The WS-5000 offers an ultrasonic sensor array and advanced color display for the most demanding weather enthusiasts and professionals, delivering critical data with the convenience and flexibility of supporting ten different sensor models for both indoor and outdoor monitoring.





Connect any of our weather station models to the Ambient Weather Network to remotely monitor your data and immerse yourself in an interactive weather community, where your personalized online dashboard becomes a hub for sharing real-time weather updates.





For detailed information about each model and their unique features, visit https://ambientweather.com/accuweather.

These new AccuWeather models comes with a complimentary 3-month Premium+ subscription to the AccuWeather App (Android, iOS), enhancing the personal weather monitoring experience with a wealth of additional features including extended hourly forecast graphs, severe weather AccuWeather Alerts™, health and activities outlooks, and more in an ad-free experience. Each AccuWeather Ambient Weather Station also connects to the Ambient Weather Network for a customized experience, now featuring AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™ forecasts to give users a whole new level of precision.

The AccuWeather Ambient Weather Station product line is now available for purchase on www.ambientweather.com/accuweather and Amazon WS- 2902 , WS-2000 and WS-5000.

As part of this exciting new product collaboration, AccuWeather Ambient Weather Stations will now be utilized as a key source of AccuWeather's ground truth data, providing data and insights into hyper-local weather conditions that help fill in the geographical gaps between government and private sector weather stations to give AccuWeather's professional meteorologists an even clearer picture of real-time conditions on the ground.

"We're thrilled to introduce the AccuWeather Ambient Weather Stations to the market. It's a real reflection of our dedication to delivering true hyper-local weather reporting to our community," said Chuck Arkell, CEO of Nielsen-Kellerman. "This product line gives people the tools to make informed choices. It's not just about accessing accurate hyper-local weather info; it's about being part of a connected weather community where users share updates and have the ability to collect their own data."

Steven R. Smith, CEO of AccuWeather, added, "Every one of AccuWeather's more than 100 professional meteorologists discovered their passion for weather in their own backyard. Ambient Weather's reputation for precision engineering and innovative technology makes them the ideal partner to help us provide an unmatched and user-friendly weather monitoring experience through this new product collaboration. We are so excited to connect with the extensive community of civic scientists across the country as they gather important ground truth data that helps people to make informed decisions, stay safe, and enjoy the confidence that comes with hyper-local weather insights. For anyone interested in joining us in our obsession with weather and becoming a part of our AccuWeather Watchers network, this is the perfect opportunity to start."

For more information about this exciting partnership and product launch, please visit www.ambientweather.com and www.accuweather.com.

About Ambient Weather®

Ambient Weather®, a premier brand under parent company, Nielsen-Kellerman® (NK), stands at the forefront of providing top-tier weather monitoring solutions. As part of NK's largest division, Ambient Weather is renowned for its comprehensive range of products and solutions including Ambient Weather Stations, the Ambient Weather Network (AWN) online dashboard and mobile app, and a variety of other cutting-edge monitoring tools. NK is known for its measuring and monitoring technology brands and remains dedicated to delivering precise performance and weather data essential for a multitude of sectors such as safety, business, research, defense, and recreational activities. Specializing in crafting durable products suited for the harshest outdoor environments, NK's portfolio extends to include Kestrel® Weather and Environmental Meters and RainWise® Rain Gauges and PVMet Solar Monitoring Systems. With a commitment to excellence, NK manufactures the majority of its products in the USA and is celebrated for its achievements in Lean Manufacturing. Discover more about Ambient Weather's innovative offerings at www.AmbientWeather.com.

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather®, verified as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved over 10,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making.

Billions of people around the world rely on AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™ across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is a leading weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones.

AccuWeather forecasts also appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW® reach an audience of over 125 million on cable and streaming platforms including DirecTV, Charter Communications - Spectrum, Verizon, Philo, Fubo, Frndly TV, Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Stream, Roku, Xumo, Red Box, Rockbot, LG, and Amazon Freevee.

Visit accuweather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news, and information, and download the free AccuWeather app for Android or iOS.

