AccuWeather Continues Rapid Expansion with Relocation of Global Office in New York City

The offices are located at 7 World Trade Center (WTC), 250 Greenwich Street, on the 32nd floor and represent nearly a doubling of the space AccuWeather formerly occupied in Rockefeller Center. The state-of-the-art work space features sweeping and grand views of the Hudson and East Rivers in addition to the new World Trade Center. The design and layout are conducive to enhanced internal collaboration and will be utilized for digital and linear video content development and the AccuWeather Network® as well.

"New York City is the hub of the advertising business in the U.S. and a gateway to the world in many respects, so it is natural that we continue to grow our footprint here," said Dr. Joel N. Myers, AccuWeather Founder and CEO. "The new location enables us to serve clients more effectively and also helps us to attract world-class expertise and talent in media sales, consumer product development, visual design and marketing that AccuWeather demands."

"The new site places AccuWeather at the epicenter of where media and tech have converged in New York City and the world," said Eric Danetz, AccuWeather Global Chief Revenue Officer. "It's a high-profile location with hundreds of media companies, advertising and marketing technology firms, investors and influencers in key global markets. We're excited about working in closer proximity to potential customers and partners, so we can quickly respond to their unique needs and collaborate on exciting, cutting-edge initiatives."

AccuWeather's global headquarters is located in State College, Pennsylvania, the center of its media production and weather forecasting operations. AccuWeather also has a Severe Weather Center, known as the most accurate source of severe weather forecasts in the world, in Wichita, Kansas, and maintains offices in Beijing, Dublin, Montreal, Mumbai, Oklahoma City, Seoul and Tokyo. The company employs approximately 500 team members, including more than 100 operational meteorologists.

The expanded office in New York reflects the rapid growth in AccuWeather's digital products and content development operations over the past decade. Said Kurt Fulepp, AccuWeather's Global Chief Product Officer, "AccuWeather's growth as a technology company will be very well-served by our new facilities. We are continuing to attract and hire top product managers, designers, developers and analysts, and this opportunity with additional space will serve to facilitate our diverse and growing talent pool."

The 52-story, 1.7 million-square-foot 7 WTC building is a benchmark of innovative design, safety, and sustainability. 7 WTC developer Larry Silverstein has drawn a diverse roster of tenants, including Moody's Corporation, New York Academy of Sciences, Mansueto Ventures, Moët Hennessy and WilmerHale. The building is fully occupied, having attracted many Midtown companies to a revitalized Lower Manhattan. Ben Fastenberg, Senior Vice President at CBRE, was responsible for the leasing.

For more information or to learn more about AccuWeather's Global Office at 7 World Trade Center, please contact PR@AccuWeather.com.

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through radio, television, newspapers, smart phones, tablets, connected TVs, the AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather.com. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology."

