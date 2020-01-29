AccuWeather, Flexibits partnership brings innovation, readiness to users' calendars

When using the new Fantastical calendar app on their iOS or Mac devices, AccuWeather weather icons and data will appear, giving users a complete view of their day-to-day schedule, including essential weather information.

In addition to the Fantastical Premium offering, the latest, updated version of Fantastical now includes a free option; users can download the app at no cost, which includes AccuWeather insights, such as the highly popular 3-Day Forecast. The addition of AccuWeather forecasts means users will have the ability to plan with greater confidence.

Recently, AccuWeather was named by ForecastWatch as the most accurate provider of temperature, precipitation and wind speed forecasts for a 1-5 days-out forecast period. With best-in-class weather forecasting data integrated into the new Fantastical calendar app, users will now have a centralized, comprehensive experience, whether planning for activities, meetings, errands and trips - either across the world or across town. In addition, AccuWeather icons, visible within the calendar, will bring users directly to the full AccuWeather platform, which includes tools, such as AccuWeather MinuteCast®, for minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts up to 2 hours ahead, and the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature, which informs users how the air actually feels outside for greater safety and comfort.

"We are very pleased to bring the superior accuracy of our weather forecasts to Flexibits's celebrated calendar planning platforms," said AccuWeather President Steven R. Smith. "The complement of AccuWeather forecasts to this app now gives users a more complete understanding of what their days will entail, and how best to prepare for any elements. The critical and reliable insights included in this app coupled with its elegant design truly differentiate this product from anything available in the market today."

"Weather information is one of the biggest feature requests from our users," said Flexibits CEO & President Michael Simmons. "We are very proud to partner with AccuWeather and this will provide our users with the most accurate and informative weather forecasts possible. AccuWeather's reliable forecasts, now combined with the intuitive and beautiful user interface of Fantastical lets users plan their schedules better than ever."

Flexibits creates apps for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch that are enjoyable and flexible to meet users' specific needs. Fantastical is the Apple Design Award-winning calendar app that lets users quickly and easily create, view, and search all of their events and tasks. The advanced natural language engine is extremely expressive, enabling users to enter event or task details in their own style. Fantastical is localized in English, French, German, Italian, and Japanese.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and accuweather.com — AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as accuweather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, RealFeel, RealFeel Shade, WinterCast, and MinuteCast are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, AccuWeatherIQ, AccuWeather RealImpact, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, Minute by Minute and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The

AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com. Visit accuweather.com for additional information.

AccuWeather:

Rhonda Seaton

814.235.8555 (P)

310.508.0799 (M)

Bill Bagley

212.835.6657 (P)

781.530.6863 (M)

pr@accuweather.com

Flexibits:

Michael Simmons

pr@flexibits.com

SOURCE AccuWeather

Related Links

http://www.accuweather.com

