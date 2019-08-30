AccuWeather: How to Prepare, Prevent Loss in Path of Hurricane Dorian

The estimate includes damage to homes and businesses, their contents and cars, as well as job and wage losses, infrastructure damage, costs to the Labor Day travel and tourism industry and Disney World, as well as auxiliary business losses. Citrus crop and vegetable damages are likely to occur, as well as unexpected impacts such as possible tornadoes.

"Conditions are such that steady intensification of Hurricane Dorian is likely, with rapid intensification possible as the storm passes to the east of the Bahamas," said Expert Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski Thursday morning. "We expect Dorian to make landfall as a major hurricane, which would have the potential to bring widespread power outages with significant and potentially catastrophic wind damage to structures near the point of landfall. Devastating storm surge flooding would occur along the coast near and to the north of where the system moves onshore. Flash flooding will be a threat over a larger portion of the Florida Peninsula and into the Southeast."

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency to give officials enough time to prepare for the storm and urged all Floridians on the state's east coast to "have seven days of supplies, prepare their homes and follow the track closely."

To ensure readiness and safety, AccuWeather offers the following tips:

Evacuation planning

People evacuate during hurricanes because of storm surge, an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm's winds that can reach heights well over 20 feet and can span hundreds of miles of coastlines. Local governments provide the public with information about evacuation areas and the evacuation plans; residents in Dorian's path are recommended to review this information in advance. Ensure you have a way to receive warnings -- a NOAA weather radio, the free AccuWeather app on your mobile phone, AccuWeather.com or the radio/television. Sign up for alert notifications that are specific to your town or region. Know your local hurricane evacuation route(s), as well as shelters outside the evacuation zone. Make sure your vehicles are in good working condition and able to make the potentially several hundred-mile trip. Make sure to scope out shelters that welcome pets, if necessary.

Prepare a hurricane emergency kit:

Change of clothes for several days

Documents, (ID, Insurance Cards, Bank Cards, Birth Certificates)

Water

Nonperishable foods or snacks

Cash in varying bills

Local maps

Whistle to signal for help

Pet supplies

Medicine

Buy supplies well in advance and keep supplies on hand should evacuation be required. The following are key essentials in case of power outages.

Jerky

Dried fruits

Nuts, seeds

Peanut butter

Protein bars

Granola bars

Cereals

Canned goods

Stock bottled water with at least 1 gallon of water per person per day

Sports drinks

Single-serving shakes

Nutrition drinks

Power essentials

Phone and charger

Flashlights, (LED)

Batteries

Waterproof matches

Candles

Hand-cranked or battery-operated radio

First-aid kit

Prescription medicines

Bandages

Gauze

Antiseptic

Wipes

Medical gloves

Painkillers

Hygiene products

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Shampoo

Toilet tissue

Diapers

Soap

Keep all items in backpacks and stored in plastic tubs or waterproof storage containers. Sleeping bags and blankets are other items to consider bringing along.

Before evacuating

Clear out drains and gutters to keep them from flooding when it rains heavily.

Bring inside any outdoor objects that could be picked up and thrown by strong winds.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off utilities as directed to do so by authorities before evacuating.

Large pets or livestock that cannot be taken with you when evacuating should be evacuated well ahead of time, so it's important to have a plan in place for this.

Board up all windows to prevent broken glass.

Hurricane or tropical storm? Know the difference!

Hurricane/Tropical Storm Watch: Hurricane conditions are possible in the next 48 hours. Stay tuned into alerts and look over evacuation route. Double-check emergency preparedness kit.

Hurricane/Tropical Storm Warning: Hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours. If in the evacuation zone, it is time to evacuate to a safe shelter outside the evacuation zone with your family and pets. Stay in contact with family and friends using phones or social media to let them know you're safe.

For more weather safety and preparedness tips, visit AccuWeather.com/Ready.

RELATED FROM ACCUWEATHER:

5 potentially dangerous hurricane preparation myths debunked

5 expert tips for protecting your home against hurricane damage

Essential items for your evacuation go bag

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, RealFeel, and MinuteCast are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, AccuWeatherIQ, AccuWeather RealImpact, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, Minute by Minute and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com. Visit accuweather.com for additional information.

For more information contact:

Eston Martz / 814.235.8622 / Eston.Martz@AccuWeather.com

Rhonda Seaton / 814.235.8555 / Rhonda.Seaton@AccuWeather.com



Geoffrey Phelps / 973.588.2000 / GPhelps@CoynePR.com

Jamie Paster / 973.588.2000 / JPaster@CoynePR.com

SOURCE AccuWeather

Related Links

http://www.accuweather.com

