AccuWeather introduces Premium+ tier of award-winning app with advanced lifesaving features for threatening severe weather

Premium+ with groundbreaking AccuWeather Alerts™ includes a growing list of innovative features to enhance safety and help users streamline decision-making processes when dangerous weather threatens.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, the most used and proven most accurate source of forecasts and warnings today announced the launch of the new tier of its premium subscription package, Premium+, now on the AccuWeather app. The new tier offered at an affordable annual or monthly subscription fee in the AccuWeather app is ad free, like the AccuWeather Premium app, and includes the AccuWeather AlertsTM advanced notifications to enhance safety and enable users make the best weather-impacted decisions. It is available in both iOS and Android versions.

AccuWeather Alerts™ are advanced notifications that have revolutionized the distribution and communication of severe weather threats and complement and extend the usefulness of official government weather watches and warnings. The alerts describe potential hazardous weather threats for better and faster decision-making with greater confidence and warn users in advance of all types of severe weather, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, damaging winds, widespread flash flooding, and more.

AccuWeather Alerts™ advanced notifications were introduced in 2021 initially after a highly successful pilot project in 20 markets across the United States, incorporating feedback from engaged users and indicating a strong level of satisfaction and enthusiasm for the added layer of safety regarding severe weather advanced notifications. The pilot was deliberately launched ahead of hurricane season, in partnership with a major mobile carrier and an insurance provider, to better assess the effectiveness of the alerts.

Premium+ marks the first time the offering has been integrated into a proprietary AccuWeather app intended for users who desire an ad-free experience as well as a deeper level of awareness and safety.

When seconds count and lives are on the line, users will find that the groundbreaking AccuWeather Alerts™ advanced notification screens in the Premium+ subscription are clear and concise, actionable and hyperlocal down to the neighborhood or street address. AccuWeather Alerts are easy to activate, taking only seconds to turn on for an added layer of protection and safety.

The alerts are prompted by AccuWeather's expert meteorologists, who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 and provide actionable insights at varying threat levels, including "Potential" for advanced preparation; "Threat" for preparedness to act; and "Imminent" when it's time to act for greater safety. When possible, the alerts are delivered faster than any other weather source, often many days in advance of government warnings and watches, so user have more time to be aware and prepare via the AccuWeather app, as well as monitor for further updates.

"As people increasingly become impacted and fascinated by weather and more frequent incidents of volatile weather occur due to climate change, they require access to new tools and information that keep them alert and informed and goes everywhere they do," said AccuWeather SVP of Weather Content, Forecast Operations and Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. "The new Premium+ subscription with AccuWeather Alerts™ notifications is a unique weather experience that equips users with the intelligence, clarity and situational awareness to confidently make better decisions wherever weather is a factor and provide the granular detail that make a user the most weather aware person in their family or circle of friends."

For maximum safety when severe weather threatens, Porter recommends that users keep their mobile phones powered and close by at all times.

Users of AccuWeather Premium+ may access all of the features of the free AccuWeather app, such as AccuWeather RealFeel®, AccuWeather Hurricane Tracker and AccuWeather WinterCast®, along with many other unique offerings, such as the addition of AccuWeather Alerts™ advanced notifications, and a range of planned innovations to be added in the coming months.

To access AccuWeather Premium+ subscription for iOS and Android, users must first download the free AccuWeather app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store and then upgrade to pay for the ad-free AccuWeather Premium app subscription ($8.99 annual, $0.99 monthly) or the AccuWeather Premium+ subscription ($19.99 annual, $1.99 monthly).

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather®, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as the AccuWeather.com® website and AccuWeather mobile application, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and AccuWeather NOWTM streaming service. AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally.

AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® forecasts with Minute by Minute® updates and Superior Accuracy ™, the patented AccuWeather RealFeel® temperature and current conditions, and AccuWeather RealImpact™ scale for Hurricanes. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

