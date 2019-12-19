AccuWeather Names Respected Global Media Exec Michael Monheim as VP, International Business Development

Building on an exceptional track record in the publishing, television, and digital media space, Monheim's role is to facilitate partnerships between major media companies to expand the reach of AccuWeather's world-class weather solutions. Monheim will report to AccuWeather Chief Financial Officer Ed Arditte and will focus initially on building the AccuWeather media brand in Europe and Latin America, key markets in which Monheim's experience is considerable.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the AccuWeather leadership team as he works to leverage his deep experience and relationships in international media to expand AccuWeather's partnerships overseas and in the Americas," said Arditte. "AccuWeather's relationship with Michael goes back several years, and we are fortunate the stars aligned so we are able to capitalize on his extensive knowledge at this particular juncture in our global expansion strategy."

With expertise in entertainment, publishing, television and digital media, Monheim joins AccuWeather from Future TV Group, as the former president and global chief marketing officer, where he spearheaded the creation of multiple industry-leading businesses and established the growing brand in the Americas. Monheim also helped establish Axel Springer Group during a two-decade tenure as the leading European media company within the U.S. media and agency community, driving innovation and digital transformation, especially through the large-scale acquisitions of Business Insider and eMarketer. He helped enable Axel Springer Group to become a world class digital publisher with a significantly expanded footprint in North and South America.

Monheim, who speaks five languages, also had leadership roles at SevenOne Media, Germany's largest TV group, where he oversaw international markets in Europe, the Americas and Asia as well as relationships with MTV Networks - Latin America and Viacom. Michael has known and worked with AccuWeather during his time at SevenOne Media and has a familiarity with AccuWeather executives that goes back more than five years.

"As one of the most known and trusted weather brands celebrated globally, this is a pivotal and opportunistic time for AccuWeather's global growth, and it is truly an honor to be a part of such an impactful, visionary organization," said Monheim. "I look forward to bringing the extraordinary AccuWeather story to even more brands and partnerships, building on AccuWeather's industry-leading record of growth, innovation and weather and media expertise.

Monheim had been on the executive committee of the American Advertising Federation and served as a judge for both the Advertising Hall of Fame awards and the Advertising Hall of Achievement awards. Earlier this year, he joined the advisory board of RTL AdConnect the largest TV network in Europe, where he provides strategic counsel in its U.S. expansion efforts to establish a footprint in the Americas, and he is also an active member at the German CEO- and CFO-roundtables in New York and the diplomatic community in New York and Washington, D.C.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com — AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally.

Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

