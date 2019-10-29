AccuWeather Releases Annual Trick-or-Treat Forecast

AccuWeather's more than 100 expert meteorologists have issued a special weather report this St. Hallow's Eve for an un-boo-lievably good time. A quick check of the free AccuWeather app or AccuWeather.com provides the most accurate, real-time weather forecasts, updated minute by minute, for all trick-or-treaters no matter where they roam.

"Halloween is such a fun once-a-year occasion for both kids and their parents to enjoy, and we want people to be well prepared for a fun and safe night, which must include being properly dressed in addition to other safety precautions," said Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist. "We strongly recommend parents consult our trusted and highly accurate forecasts, which provide valuable current condition details, such as temperature, precipitation with start and stop times, wind, humidity, visibility, sunrise and sunset, in addition to the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature."

According to Sosnowski, having knowledge ahead of time regarding any one of these weather factors will contribute to a more comfortable and successful trick-or-treating experience, but the powerful combination of all this weather information at parents' fingertips truly personalizes and optimizes kids' annual Halloween haul.

Northeast

For boys and ghouls in the northeast, the AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures in the I-95 corridor could be very balmy that evening, with readings near 70. So mummies and daddies should not expect bone chattering lows. However, rainy conditions could prevail for the evening, making for a wet fright night.

Northwest

Temperatures are expected to be 10-15 degrees below average and fall from the 40s to 30s on the coast, and from the 30s to 20s in the interior. Trick-or-treaters need not worry about ghastly winds though, as it should be relatively mild through the night.

Southeast

No need for witchful thinking in the southeast, as the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures from North Carolina to Florida should hover comfortably in the 70s and 80s. Although areas from Alabama and western Florida could be in for a dark and stormy night as rainy and miserable conditions could be in store.

Southwest

Stay cautious in California, Nevada, and Arizona, where extreme fire danger is still a threat, with winds whipping up during the day. While those winds could diminish from day into night, it still may not be safe, or appropriate, for an outing due to fire activity or poor air quality.

The Plains

With warm days now dearly departed for most of the Northern Plains, a cool night lies ahead for goblins of all ages, with a strengthening storm that could unleash heavy snow. The AccuWeather RealFeel could be around the 20s, so plan accordingly for the elements.

Midwest

Snow could plague parts of the Midwest, making spirits cold and wet. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures could range between the 30s and 40s.

If the spirit should move you, please visit AccuWeather.com for an extended view of the AccuWeather Trick-or-Treat forecast, and remember to download the free, award-winning AccuWeather app, on Android or iOS, to stay informed, with features like AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature and AccuWeather MinuteCast®.

