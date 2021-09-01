AccuWeather to Keep T-Mobile Customers Ahead of Severe Weather with Exclusive Up-to-the-Minute Alerts

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather today announced AccuWeather Alerts™ severe weather notifications, a new system to push severe weather alerts exclusively into the hands of T-Mobile customers. This advanced notification system is designed to revolutionize the communication and distribution of severe weather threats in the interest of public safety. This new, system complements official government warnings and goes further: providing up to-the-minute storm information, in plain language, from 24/7 meteorologists and localized conditions down to specific neighborhoods to help customers make the best safety decisions severe weather threatens.

The announcement follows a successful pilot test in three T-Mobile markets.

With this newly developed system, T-Mobile customers can receive up to-the-minute alerts that read "Severe Weather Potential," "Severe Weather Threat," and "Dangerous Weather Imminent!" on their iOS or Android mobile phones for free. Integrated into AccuWeather's award-winning app, these alerts provide details on upcoming and developing severe weather events, including notifications for hurricanes, snow, tornadoes, flooding, hail, heatwaves, cold waves and other types of threatening weather.

"Every year, severe weather claims hundreds of thousands of lives and causes trillions of dollars in damage around the world," said AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers. "Our expert meteorologists not only offer the most accurate forecasts, but they understand the importance of communicating the impact of severe weather effectively, so people can take appropriate action. As part of our mission to save lives, help keep families and property safe, AccuWeather Alerts can inform people to make the best weather-impacted decisions."

Beginning August 31st, AccuWeather Alerts severe weather notifications will expand to T-Mobile customers in 20 markets prone to severe weather, including Atlanta, Boston, Greenville, SC, Houston, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and many more. T-Mobile customers in these locations who opt in to receive this exclusive offer must first download the free AccuWeather app.

To get the AccuWeather Alerts offer, T-Mobile customers may go online or click on "AccuWeather Alerts" in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (available for Android or iOS). T-Mobile customers will be guided to either open the AccuWeather app or download the app from their phone's app store. Once in the app, T-Mobile customers will be able to choose up to 10 locations they would like to monitor. Then they will begin to receive notifications when severe weather threatens.

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world,

AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and AccuWeather NOW streaming service. AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® forecasts with Minute by Minute® updates and Superior Accuracy ™, the patented AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature® current conditions, and AccuWeather RealImpact™ scale for Hurricanes.

Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

