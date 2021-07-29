AccuWeather to Launch Video Streaming Service AccuWeather NOW

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather today announced it will launch a video streaming product later this summer called AccuWeather NOW. The streaming offering will feature 24 hours of continuous daily programming, dedicated to all things weather, including extreme and natural events, global forecasts, climate and weather-related long- and short-form documentaries from across the U.S. and around the world.



This new venture comes as weather and climate events have an annual impact of several trillions of dollars on the global economy and remain top concerns of people and business. AccuWeather NOW will meet a growing demand for weather and climate news and content and complement AccuWeather's existing suite of platforms. AccuWeather's award-winning 24/7 national network already reaches 36 million households with another 1.5 billion people globally accessing AccuWeather forecasts via digital devices, such as desktop and apps, as well as radio, television and newspapers as well as digital out of home.



"Our viewers depend on AccuWeather to deliver the most accurate forecast as well as comprehensive and compelling weather coverage of hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding, heat waves and extreme weather of all types that impact and disrupt lives and livelihoods," said AccuWeather Network General Manager Sarah Katt. "Since not everyone has access to cable, and with more people becoming increasingly more invested in weather and its impact to people, communities and businesses, the launch of AccuWeather NOW is a natural extension of our global weather footprint and six decades of expertise."



To engage new and younger audiences with an increasing appetite to be "in the know" about weather and climate and to stay informed, Katt said the content available on AccuWeather NOW will be differentiated from AccuWeather's other offerings. "In addition to breaking weather news, AccuWeather NOW will feature, dramatic weather video; stories illustrating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health and other everyday activities; engaging social weather content from popular platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and others; as well as long-form story telling of major weather events and environmental wonders around the world," said Katt.

AccuWeather's forecasts – including the forecasts it broadcasts on its network – have a proven statistical superior accuracy backed by more than 125 expert meteorologists as well as AccuWeather's largest amassing of weather data, models, advanced technology, AI, machine learning and its leading-edge proprietary Forecast Engine. The superior accuracy of AccuWeather's forecast combined with enhanced communication of weather information, using timely alerting systems, clear language, the best wording and graphics and displays, help people understand how the weather will impact their lives and businesses in order to make better weather-impacted decisions regarding their activities and keep their families safer.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and accuweather.com — AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as accuweather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

