ACDi Recognized with Service Excellence Award for "Responsiveness" in Customer Satisfaction

ACDi Earns Service Excellence Award for "Responsiveness," Recognized by Customers for Outstanding Support and Agility

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACDi, a leading U.S.-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, today announced it has received the Service Excellence Award for "Responsiveness" from Circuits Assembly magazine and the Printed Circuit Engineering Association (PCEA). The award was presented during the SMTA International conference in Chicago on October 21, 2025.

The Service Excellence Awards (SEA) honor electronics manufacturers and suppliers that achieve the highest customer satisfaction ratings in categories such as quality, value, technology and responsiveness. The awards are determined exclusively by customer survey feedback, making this recognition especially meaningful to ACDi and its team.

ACDi earned the highest rating for "Responsiveness" among EMS providers in the $20 million–$100 million revenue category, reflecting its ongoing commitment to agility, proactive communication and customer partnership excellence.

One customer survey response claimed, "Our PM responds immediately to all requests…then follows up to make sure we reach resolution and pushes us to respond (politely!) when needed."

For more than four decades, ACDi has delivered full-service electronics design and manufacturing solutions to customers across the aerospace, defense, medical and industrial sectors. With multiple U.S. manufacturing sites, AS9100D certification, and ITAR registration,

"Responsiveness is one of the most critical attributes our customers value in an EMS partner," said Bill Hornbaker, President & CEO at ACDi. "We're proud that our dedication to fast, collaborative communication and schedule integrity has been recognized directly by the customers we serve."

About ACDi

ACDi (American Computer Development Inc.) is a U.S.-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company providing turnkey assembly and box-build manufacturing solutions. Serving customers in aerospace, defense, medical and industrial markets, ACDi is ITAR registered and AS9100D certified with multiple U.S. manufacturing sites. ACDi's commitment to innovation, quality and responsiveness drives its reputation as a trusted partner for complex electronics solutions.

