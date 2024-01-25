ACE & Company Unveils New Brand Identity, Strengthening Its Position as A Trusted Partner Across Private Equity

GENEVA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE & Company (ACE), a leading Swiss private equity and venture capital group, introduces a new brand identity, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and its established role as a multi-strategy specialist across private equity. Since its inception, ACE's focus has been to deliver differentiated returns and effectively manage risks across various private equity stages. Nearly two decades later, this principle remains fundamental to ACE's success, having distributed over $606mm back to investors.

In collaboration with Chaos Design, a UK Top 50 branding and creative agency, ACE's new branding draws inspiration from topography, the study of the Earth's surface. Similar to how detailed topographical studies reveal Earth's hidden features, ACE benefits from its collective understanding and knowledge of Secondaries, Buyouts, and Ventures to make better-informed decisions and uncover opportunities in private markets. Incorporating royal navy and gold tones and a modern typeface, the refreshed logo reflects ACE's shift towards a more refined and contemporary identity.

Sally Beh, Managing Partner at ACE, reflected on the rebranding, emphasizing the firm's foundational philosophy: "At the heart of ACE's new brand identity lies our enduring commitment to a people-centric approach—our business is people. Our team's profound market insights and varied perspectives are crucial in uncovering and navigating the intricate landscapes of private markets. This deep-rooted approach allows us to deliver differentiated returns to our stakeholders."

Furthering its commitment to innovation, ACE & Company launches ACE Ventures, a sub-brand identity and a dedicated arm designed to foster deeper ties within the entrepreneurial community and broader ecosystem. ACE Ventures draws its brand inspiration from the concept of light waves. Just as waves of light illuminate and transform the landscape they touch, ACE Ventures aims to influence Switzerland's entrepreneurial scene with its new ACE Swiss Tech Outliers Fund. The diverse team of operators, engineers, and investors is focused on backing and supporting early-stage founders building enduring companies in sectors such as climate tech, deep tech, fintech, and AI.

ACE & Company's established Buyout and Secondary investment strategies continue to be a priority, as the firm recently had a first close for its ACE Buyout Opportunities V fund and is in the process of closing its ACE Secondary Investments VII fund.

In line with the rebranding, ACE has launched revamped websites for both its main brand (aceandcompany.com) and ACE Ventures (aceventures.vc), offering enhanced user navigation and refreshed content.

ACE & Company (ACE) is a multi-stage private equity and venture capital group built on the unique combination of expertise, experience, and knowledge of its founders and team. The group has $1.7bn total assets across Secondaries, Buyouts, Ventures, and Investment Solutions. ACE delivers differentiated returns through the breadth of its portfolio, investment process, and information advantage built on decades-long relationships with industry leaders.

