ACE Adventure Resort Prepares for 2018 Mountain Music Festival With Advanced Sale on Tickets

OAK HILL, W. Va., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for ACE Adventure Resort's (www.aceraft.com) annual Mountain Music Festival, held from May 31st through June 2nd. Festival attendees have access to a wide variety of resort activities included with advanced tickets and multiple VIP packages. Concert goers are urged to buy tickets now to take advantage of limited-time bundled offers.

ACE Adventure Resort's three-day Mountain Music Festival (MMFest) is one of the premier music festivals in the region as well as one of the largest in West Virginia. This year MMFest is offering an Early Bird Flashback Sale on tickets, netting $40 off both general admission tickets and VIP packages.

The two and three-day general admission ticket deal includes a waterpark pass and mountaintop tent camping that can be upgraded to car camping. General admission is a great weekend option that will get you onto the mountaintop and put you right in the middle of the party. For those who want the ultimate experience however, there are multiple VIP packages available. All VIP packages include car camping upgrades, ACE Adventure Resort mountain adventures like whitewater rafting and ziplining, access to the VIP lounge and viewing area, free concert merchandise, as well as various other VIP perks like meet-and-greets, discounts and any merchandise or freebies which concert sponsors may choose to bring.

For those who like a more luxurious weekend camping experience, ACE offers over 60 different modern cabins to choose from; while real bathrooms and free hot showers are offered to all campers at MMFest. Other features of ACE Adventure Resort's campus include disc golf and an extensive five-acre waterpark. The waterpark includes slides, ziplines, inflatable toys and white sandy beaches.

"MMFest is a multi-tiered and all-inclusive event that has seen steady growth over the years. In addition to the camping and hiking available to overnight campers and concert goers, ACE Adventure Resort also offers its signature whitewater rafting, ziplining experiences and waterpark fun. Artists from all over the Appalachian region will be at the festival grounds too, leading various art installations, workshops and demonstrations. We're especially looking forward to the repainting the Graffiti Bus, which allows concert goers and campers to become artists themselves as they paint and decorate a rustic canvas," says Chris Colin, ACE Event Coordinator.

Since 2014, America's largest adventure resort has held MMFest directly on ACE's 1500-acre property in the mountains of West Virginia. Centered on top of Wonderland Mountain, the festival encompasses four stages and the surrounding grounds, with plenty of food and drink available for all who attend. This year's musical lineup includes over 25 different bands, showcasing the talents of concert headliners Umphrey's McGee, Big Something and Aqueous. Other bands performing during the weekend-long event include: Perpetual Grove, Pimps of Joytime, Travers Brothership, Black Garlic, The M.F.B., LITZ, The Fritz, Voodoo Circuit, Opposite Box and Union Sound Treaty. Concert goers are asked to go online for more details and to see the full musical line up.

ACE Adventure Resort is a family friendly 1500-acre wooded property situated next to West Virginia's New River Gorge. The resort offers nearly year-round outdoor fun ranging from rock climbing, mountain biking, horseback riding and white-water rafting, to swimming, hiking and camping. With established campgrounds that also house comfortable cabins, visitors can enjoy all the amenities of home as they vacation within the wild beauty of the West Virginia mountains.

