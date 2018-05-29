ACE Adventure Resort's 'Mountain Music Festival 2018' Kicks Off Summer with Three Day Weekend of Music and Fun

OAK HILL, W.Va., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 2,000 people headed to a scenic mountaintop in the wooded wilds, the biggest music festival in West Virginia is set to begin its 5th year of celebration. Advanced tickets for ACE Adventure Resort's annual Mountain Music Festival (https://aceraft.com/mountain-music-fest/) held from May 31st – June 2nd are on sale now and will also be available at the gate.

Umphrey's Mcgee on the mountaintop stage at ACE Adventure Resort during Mountain Music Festival 2017. Festival participants at Mountain Music Festival playing on the beach at Wonderland Waterpark during the event in 2017.

Mountain Music Fest 2018 (MMFest) promises to be the most fun-filled and activity packed in the resort's history. MMFest starts off with a Thursday pre-party on the 31st at ACE Adventure Resort's social hub and meeting place: The Lost Paddle. Including an outside deck overview of the Wonderland Waterpark nestled between two mountains, the stage is set in the onsite bar/restaurant for performances from Aqueous, The Kind Thieves, and Bennett Wales and The Relief. Thursday tickets are exclusive and limited in number. Campers are also encouraged to get the best camping spots for the weekend by arriving early.

This year's MMFest headliners are Umphrey's McGee and Big Something, who are both playing two nights. Umphrey's McGee has been performing for over 18 years, averaging more than 100 concerts annually. With nine studio albums also to the band's credit, as well as selling more than 4.2 million tracks online, Umphrey's McGee consistently sets and achieves new goals for itself since its formation on the Notre Dame, Indiana campus back in 1997. This is their second year playing at MMFest.

Big Something has played MMFest from the very beginning, five years ago, and has become an ACE crowd favorite. Soaring guitars, synths, horns and stunning vocals comprise this six-piece powerhouse. With a sound that is both unique and timeless, fusing elements of rock, pop, funk and improv, Big Something always takes its listeners on an unforgettable musical journey.

General admission tickets to MMFest include access to the wide variety of music shows from 25 different bands; free family workshops including art, yoga and meditation; as well as all the adventure activities normally available with ACE like ziplining, whitewater rafting and hiking. Two and three-day general admission ticket deals include a waterpark pass and mountaintop tent camping that can be upgraded to car camping.

For those who want the ultimate experience, there are multiple VIP packages available. All VIP packages include car camping upgrades, ACE Adventure Resort mountain adventures like whitewater rafting and ziplining, access to the VIP lounge and viewing area, free concert merchandise, as well as various other VIP perks like meet-and-greets, discounts and free sponsor swag.

America's largest adventure resort has held MMFest on ACE's 1500-acre property in the mountains of West Virginia since 2014. Nestled on top of Wonderland Mountain, the festival encompasses four stages and the surrounding countryside, with plenty of food and drink available all weekend. Some of the other bands performing at MMFest include: Perpetual Grove, Pimps of Joytime, Travers Brothership, The Manor & Friends, The M.F.B., LITZ, The Fritz, Broccoli Samurai, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns and the Parachute Brigade. Festival seekers are asked to go online for more details and to see the full musical line up.

About ACE Adventure Resort

ACE Adventure Resort is a family friendly 1500-acre wooded property situated next to West Virginia's New River Gorge. The resort offers nearly year-round outdoor fun ranging from rock climbing, mountain biking, horseback riding and white-water rafting, to swimming, hiking and camping. With established campgrounds that also house comfortable cabins, visitors can enjoy all the amenities of home as they vacation within the wild beauty of the West Virginia mountains.

