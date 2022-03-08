ACE Cash Express and Netspend Raised $592,347 for NBCF During Annual Pink Campaign

"We are proud to support NBCF on their 30-year journey of helping women get access to the education, screening and support they need," said Jay B. Shipowitz, CEO of Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to our employees' and customers' contributions, we are making a real impact on women's lives."

During Pink Month, our annual October in-store fundraiser, ACE Cash Express locations across the country raised over $229,000 for NBCF. Customers had the opportunity to make a donation to NBCF and for every donation, customers received a "Join us in the fight" pink wristband to show support for those who have suffered through breast cancer and to spread awareness of the importance of early detection.

In addition to Pink Month, some of our ACE stores in Florida raised $12,905 for NBCF during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. The Give A Little Campaign is a national in–store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees.

As part of the Pink Campaign, each time an ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® Pink Visa Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card is used, 1 ACE and Netspend donate to NBCF. This year, their contribution totaled the annual maximum of $350,000.

"NBCF is proud to have such valued partners as ACE Cash Express/Populus and Netspend. They have given us support for 15 years to continue fulfilling our mission to help women in need at critical moments in their lives," said Janelle Hail, NBCF founder & CEO. "They have shown creativity in fundraising and engaged their employees and customers to participate in the passion of our mission. We hold their loyalty close to the heartbeat of NBCF. Thank you, ACE Cash Express/Populus and Netspend, from all of us at NBCF and on behalf of women and their families who are facing breast cancer."

"Netspend was honored to collaborate with Populus Financial Group to raise funds benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation," said Kelley C. Knutson, President, Netspend. "Our company is committed to continuing to support the NBCF in their mission to provide healthcare services, educational resources and assistance for women who are battling breast cancer."

ACE has partnered with NBCF since 2007 and is committed to furthering NBCF's mission to provide support and education for those affected by breast cancer through mammograms and early detection.

1 ACE Cash Express and Netspend donate a percentage of every purchase transaction made with the ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® Pink Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card (up to $350,000 per year) to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization.

The ACE Flare® Account is a deposit account established by MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC. Netspend is a service provider to MetaBank, N.A. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

The ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card is issued by MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Netspend, a Global Payments Company, is a registered agent of MetaBank, N.A. Card may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787. Use of the Card Account is subject to activation, ID verification, and funds availability. Transaction fees, terms, and conditions apply to the use and reloading of the Card Account. See the Cardholder Agreement for details.

