ACE Cash Express and Netspend Team up to Raise $558,574 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation's Helping Women Now Program

"We are proud to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation again this year," said Jay Shipowitz, CEO of Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to our generous customers and dedicated employees we are able to provide mammograms for women in the communities where we live and work."

Pink Month is an annual in-store fundraiser at ACE Cash Express locations across the country. During the month of October, ACE employees collected customer donations at the point-of-sale. For a $2 donation, customers received pink wristbands to spread awareness on early detection and getting treatment for breast cancer.

As part of the campaign, each time a Pink ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank® Visa Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite™ Visa Prepaid Debit Card is used1, ACE and Netspend donate to NBCF. This year, their contribution totaled the annual maximum of $350,000.

"NBCF is grateful for the 13 years of partnership with ACE Cash Express and Netspend for their support to our mission of Helping Women Now®," said Janelle Hail, NBCF founder & CEO. "The funds raised through ACE Cash Express and their customers will enable us to continue providing life-changing programs to thousands of women affected by breast cancer across the U.S."

"Netspend is pleased to partner with ACE Cash Express on another successful fundraising initiative to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation," said Kelley C. Knutson, President, Netspend. "It is our privilege to bring awareness to this important cause and help support breast cancer awareness, early detection, and access to healthcare for women in need."

ACE has partnered with NBCF since 2007 and is committed to furthering NBCF's mission to provide support and education for those affected by breast cancer through mammograms and early detection.

For more information about the ACE Flare Account by MetaBank, visit www.acecashexpress.com/ace-flare-account. For information about the Pink ACE Elite™ Visa prepaid card, visit www.getyourpinkcard.com.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. ®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 13 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ .

About Netspend, a Global Payments Company

Netspend empowers people with the choice, control and convenience to manage their money through intuitive, reliable and secure prepaid card and consumer payment solutions. Since 1999, we have helped over 10 million consumers make purchases, budget and pay bills using our seamless physical and digital financial options that fit their lives. Customers can find and reload Netspend Prepaid Cards at convenient locations nationwide through Netspend's extensive network of 130,000 reload points and more than 100,000 distributing locations and employers, including check cashers, convenience stores, grocers, pharmacies, insurance providers and tax preparers. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Netspend is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payments Company. For more information, please visit http://www.netspend.com.

About MetaBank

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® ("Meta"). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, tax services, national commercial lending, community banking, national consumer lending and insurance premium financing. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and acquiring complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website or LinkedIn.

1 ACE Cash Express and Netspend donate a percentage of every purchase transaction made with the Pink ACE Flare Account by MetaBank Visa Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite Visa Prepaid Debit Card (up to $350,000 per year) to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.

The ACE Flare Account is established by MetaBank, Member FDIC. Netspend, a Global Payments Company, is a service provider to MetaBank. Netspend, a Global Payments Company, is an authorized Independent Sales Organization of MetaBank. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

The ACE Elite Visa Prepaid Debit Card is issued by MetaBank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Netspend, a Global Payments Company, is a registered agent of MetaBank. Card may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787. Use of the Card Account is subject to activation, ID verification, and funds availability. Transaction fees, terms, and conditions apply to the use and reloading of the Card Account. See the Cardholder Agreement for details.

