ACE Cash Express Celebrates 400,000+ Google Reviews, Highlighting Customer Trust and Satisfaction

ACE's culture is guided by seven core principles, with Opportunity at the center – seeking every chance to deliver exceptional customer service and support and a welcoming experience. From helping customers access needed funds to offering clear guidance on products, ACE team members focus on meeting customers where they are. Each location features a QR code at the teller window, making it easy for customers to share highly valued feedback.

"I stop by ACE Cash Express on my lunch break at least once a month, and every visit reminds me why I keep coming back," said customer Brian M. "Annamarie in particular always remembers my name, asks how my day is going, and makes the whole process feel personal rather than transactional."

Customer Shelly O. shared a similar experience: "From the moment I walked into the store to the moment I walked out, the whole experience was very well explained and Maryl was very friendly, professional, knowledgeable, and efficient. It's employees like her that keep customers wanting to come back."

"This milestone represents hundreds of thousands of customer experiences and the relationships our teams build in the communities we serve," said Jay Shipowitz, CEO of Populus Financial Group. "A 4.9‑star rating reflects the passion our employees bring to every interaction every day and the trust our customers place in us."

ACE Cash Express has provided quality financial products and services for more than 50 years, delivered with best‑in‑class customer service. For more information, please visit https://www.acecashexpress.com/.

About Populus Financial Group, Inc.

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

SOURCE Populus Financial Group, Inc.