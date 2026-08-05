ACE Cash Express Raises Funds for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to Support Families Facing Childhood Cancer

This year, ACE was also a sponsor of Alex's "Original" Lemonade Stand event at Penn Wynne Elementary School in Pennsylvania, which celebrated 26 years since ALSF founder, Alex Scott, held her first lemonade stand in 2000 to raise money for kids with cancer. During the event, ACE employees hosted a lemon activity table where children in the community could decorate lemons.

"For nearly a decade, ACE Cash Express has been an incredible supporter of the mission our daughter started with her lemonade stands," said Liz Scott, Alex's Mom and Co-Executive Director at ALSF. "We're deeply grateful for our partnership and the impact their team and customers continue to make for all kids fighting cancer."

ALSF is the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the United States and is dedicated to childhood cancer research and family support. Since 2005, ALSF has funded over 1,500 medical research grants and supported more than 15,000 childhood cancer families.

"ACE is honored to continue our long-standing support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and its important work to find cures for childhood cancer," said Sally Aiello, Vice President of Government Relations at Populus. "Through the generosity of our employees and customers, we are able to have a meaningful impact on children and families across the country."

Nationally, the 2026 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $160,000 for charities across the country, including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, and Vogel. This fundraiser is part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $21 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group, Inc.

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account®, and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments, and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

SOURCE Populus Financial Group, Inc.