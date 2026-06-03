Populus Financial Group Supports Youth Financial Education with $15,000 Donation to Junior Achievement

Populus volunteers teach the JA in a Day program twice a year to students in kindergarten through 5th grade at J. O. Davis Elementary School. Through a series of interactive lessons and activities, students explore key concepts such as earning, saving, spending, and the value of education, while gaining exposure to career pathways and entrepreneurial thinking. By linking academic learning to practical life skills, JA in a Day helps students build confidence, expand their aspirations, and better understand their role in the broader economy.

"Populus continues to be a legacy partner of Junior Achievement of Dallas through its volunteer and funding efforts with local area students," said Chris LaTurno, President/CEO, Junior Achievement of Dallas. "A legacy is something that leaves a lasting impact on a person's life, and that is what Populus does, year in and year out. The economic mobility of students is forever changed through Populus's efforts, and we are again so thankful."

Since partnering with Junior Achievement in 2006, Populus has donated over $591,000 to the JA in a Day program.

"At Populus, we believe financial education is one of the most powerful tools we can provide to the next generation," said Sally Aiello, Vice President of Government Relations at Populus. "Through our partnership with Junior Achievement, our employees have the opportunity to bring real-world financial concepts to life for students—helping them build confidence, develop critical life skills, and see new possibilities for their future."

The Populus charitable giving program, the ACE Community Fund, is committed to empowering organizations that help children, provide education, and promote financial literacy in the communities we serve. Since its inception in 2004, the ACE Community Fund has donated more than $21 million to organizations across the nation.

About Populus Financial Group, Inc.

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Junior Achievement of Dallas

Junior Achievement (JA) of Dallas, a nonprofit organization, inspires and prepares at-risk youth to succeed in a global economy through volunteer-delivered K-12 curriculum. JA students are introduced to the elements of successful business start-ups, hands-on budgeting simulations, learn need and want differences, plus many more everyday financial skills. Established in Dallas in 1954, JA of Dallas has updated curriculum and is more relevant today than ever with over 2,400 volunteers impacting over 141,000 Dallas area students this year. JA volunteers help students dream big and reach their potential so that they have the power to be financially wise and career-ready young adults.

SOURCE Populus Financial Group, Inc.