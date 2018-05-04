ACE Cash Express, Inc. Announces Earnings Date And Conference Call For Noteholders To Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Noteholders should contact David Sternblitz, Vice President, Treasurer of ACE Cash Express, Inc. to obtain access to the Company's financial statements and information concerning the conference call.

About ACE

ACE Cash Express, Inc. is a leading financial services provider serving consumers online and through a network of retail store locations. ACE provides a range of retail financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, check cashing, card services, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. ACE Cash Express, Inc. is one of the largest owners and operators of check cashing stores in the United States.

