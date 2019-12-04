ACE Cash Express Launches New Financial Literacy Program for Back on My Feet Members

"I am grateful for the hard work and dedication our employees have put into teaching this curriculum to Back on My Feet members," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "We have spent a year revamping this program to be relevant to today's financial services marketplace."

Since 2012, ACE Cash Express has taught 28 financial literacy classes over the course of 112 hours benefiting 420 Back on My Feet members. Back on My Feet operates in 13 cities across the U.S. and combats homelessness through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources.

"ACE Cash Express is a vital program partner to us," said Elizabeth Manning, VP of Program and Evaluation at Back on My Feet. "Their financial literacy curriculum teaches our members how to set and actively achieve their financial goals – moving into an apartment, buying a car, creating a savings account and more. These are lasting life skills that our members take with them thanks to the generosity of ACE Cash Express and its staff."

Established in 2004, the ACE Community Fund has raised and donated over $13 million to charities across the country. ACE Cash Express is proud to support organizations that help children, support education and promote financial literacy in the communities where we live and work.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Back on My Feet

Back on My Feet combats homelessness through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources. Operating in 13 major cities coast-to-coast, Back on My Feet recruits members at homeless and residential facilities and begins with a commitment to run three days a week. The second phase of the program, Next Steps, provides educational support, job training programs, employment partnership referrals and housing resources. Since 2007, Back on My Feet has helped more than 6,500 individuals obtain jobs or homes and engaged more than 150,000 volunteers and supporters. Our members have run a collective 950,000 miles, and every $1 invested in Back on My Feet returns nearly $2.50 to the local community through increased economic output and cost savings. Through its innovative program, Back on My Feet proves that there is hope, that individuals can achieve things they never thought possible and that there are people who will support them along the way. For additional information, visit www.backonmyfeet.org or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

