ACE Cash Express Partners with Junior Achievement to Educate Students on Work Readiness, Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy

"We are proud of our partnership with Junior Achievement," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "The curriculum is well thought out and our volunteers love to teach the students that with the right tools they can accomplish any goal that they have."

In the past 13 years, ACE Cash Express has donated $501,532 dollars to Junior Achievement. In addition to ACE's annual donation over 1,000 ACE employees have volunteered their time to teach over 9,700 students.

"JA Dallas is very grateful to ACE Cash Express volunteers for their ongoing dedication to teaching Dallas area students about budgeting, starting a business and learning about jobs," said Jan Murfield, President of Junior Achievement Dallas. "JA program outcomes show that 93% graduate from high school opposed to 86% who do not have JA. Together we are making a difference."

ACE's charitable giving program, The ACE Community Fund , is committed to empowering organizations that help children, provide education and promote financial literacy in the communities we serve. Since its inception in 2004, the ACE Community Fund has donated more than $13 million to organizations across the nation.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Junior Achievement of Dallas

Junior Achievement (JA) of Dallas , a nonprofit organization, inspires and prepares at-risk youth to succeed in a global economy through volunteer-delivered K-12 curriculum. JA students are introduced to the elements of successful business start-ups, hands-on budgeting simulations, learn need and want differences, plus many more everyday financial skills. Established in Dallas in 1954, JA of Dallas has updated curriculum and is more relevant today than ever with over 5,000 volunteers impacting over 52,000 Dallas area students this year. JA volunteers help students dream big and reach their potential so that they have the power to be financially wise and career-ready young adults.

SOURCE Populus Financial Group

Related Links

https://www.populusfinancial.com

