ACE Cash Express Raises $20,561 for the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital

"When you have a sick child, the only thing you should have to worry about is being there for them," said Dr. Jessica Bell, pediatric oncologist and clinic lead at the affiliate clinic. "We appreciate this generous gift that will help local families in their fight against pediatric cancer."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees that help children, support education and promote financial literacy. By supporting the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital, ACE can help improve the health of children in our communities, one person at a time.

"We are proud to support the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to our employees and customers, we are able to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

Nationally, the 2019 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $196,104 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This fundraiser is a part of ACE's charitable-giving program, the ACE Community Fund, which has donated more than $14 million to organizations across the nation since its inception in 2004.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital

Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital, located within Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, encompasses a 43-bed general pediatric unit, an eight-bed pediatric intensive care unit, a 38-bed Level IV neonatal care unit, a 20-bed adolescent behavioral health unit and a 24/7 pediatric emergency department. The hospital is part of Novant Health, a four-state integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to their communities. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,500 physicians and over 28,000 employees that provide care at over 580 locations, including 15 medical centers and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Novant Health is committed to making healthcare remarkable for patients and communities, serving more than 4 million patients annually. By bringing together world-class technology and clinicians to provide quality care, Novant Health is committed to creating a healthcare experience that is simpler, more convenient and more affordable so patients can focus on getting better and staying healthy.

