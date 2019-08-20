ACE Cash Express Raises $55,634 for Children Battling Cancer

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees that help children, support education and promote financial literacy. By supporting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, ACE can join the fight against pediatric cancers and help carry on Alex's legacy of finding a cure for children battling cancer.

"For the past three years we have supported Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation through our Give A Little Campaign," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "The commitment and generosity our customers and employees have towards giving back is an important part of our role in the communities we serve."

Nationally, the 2019 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $196,104 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This fundraiser is a part of ACE's charitable-giving program, the ACE Community Fund, which has donated more than $14 million to organizations across the nation since its inception in 2004.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $175 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

