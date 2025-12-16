ACE Cash Express Raises Over $100,000 for AdoptAClassroom.org

Thanks to our employees and customers, ACE was able to support 51 teachers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, and Oregon and two schools, including the Fenton Primary Center in Pacoima, California. In September, along with California State Senator Caroline Menjivar, ACE visited and donated $5,000 to the Fenton Primary Center through AdoptAClassroom.org.

"Fenton Primary Center is deeply grateful to ACE Cash Express and AdoptAClassroom.org for making it possible to bring joy back to our students who have endured challenging times in the past year," said Richard Parra, Director of Fenton Charter Public Schools. "Your support of Fenton Primary Center reminds us how powerful community partnerships can be in creating safe and happy spaces for children to learn and play. We truly appreciate your donation that helps bring smiles back to our children."

ACE donated $53,564 to AAC through its Flare Account® Chip In For Charity initiative1 and Porte's® #DoorToChange2 charitable giving program. ACE's Chip in for Charity program allows customers to support one of several charities simply by using their co-branded Flare Account® charity debit card wherever they shop. When the card is swiped, ACE donates an amount equal to a portion of every purchase made to the associated charity up to preset limits. Populus added AAC as a Porte #DoorToChange charity in the Porte app. Porte members simply select AAC as their #DoorToChange charity, and at no additional cost, Populus makes contributions based on card usage.

This year, AAC was also selected as a charity of choice by ACE employees for its annual in-store fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign, which raised an additional $49,747 for AAC.

"At Populus Financial Group, we are incredibly proud to partner with AdoptAClassroom.org and support educators," said Sally Aiello, Vice President of Government Relations at Populus. "Thanks to the generosity of our employees and customers, these donations of over $100,000 will empower 51 teachers and benefit students in seven states, providing them the supplies and materials needed to be successful."

For information about the Flare Account Chip in for Charity program, visit https://www.flareaccount.com/charity-cards/. For information about the Porte #DoortoChange charitable giving program, visit joinporte.com/features/door-to-change.

1ACE Cash Express donates $0.05 for each $100.00 in debit card purchase transactions (net of refunds and chargebacks) made with an AdoptAClassroom.org branded debit card associated with a Flare Account® to AdoptAClassroom.org, a 501(c)(3) organization. Pathward®, National Association, Ouro Global, Inc., and Visa® do not endorse or sponsor this offer.

2After selecting a charity through your mobile app, Populus will donate an amount equal to 0.05% of every debit card purchase transaction, subject to certain terms and conditions described in the mobile app, made with your Porte Debit Card to a charity selected by you through the mobile app. Pathward, Ouro Global, Inc., and Visa® are not affiliated in any way with this offer and do not endorse or sponsor this offer.

The Flare Account is a demand deposit account established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Ouro Global, Inc. is a service provider to Pathward, N.A.

Porte is a deposit account established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787. Card can be used everywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About AdoptAClassroom.org®

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. To achieve this, teachers are spending an average of $895 of their own money each year on their classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that funds PreK-12 teachers and schools across the U.S. to help equip more classrooms and students for success, and offset the financial burden on teachers. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $74 million and equipped more than 7 million students across the U.S. 90% of all funded classrooms are considered high needs. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.adoptaclassroom.org/.

