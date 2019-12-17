ACE Cash Express Raises Over $155,000 to Help the Homeless Across the United States

"We are proud to support Back on My Feet and their mission to help the homeless obtain education, employment and housing," said Jay Shipowitz, Populus Financial Group President and CEO and a National Board Member of Back on My Feet. "Thanks to the hard work and generosity of our employees and customers, we are able to support an organization that better equips individuals for the road ahead."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees that help children, support education and promote financial literacy. By supporting Back on My Feet, ACE can provide the financial tools and resources to help individuals who are fighting homelessness gain self-sufficiency.

"The support of the ACE Cash Express community means so much to Back on My Feet and has an incredible impact on our program," said Katy Sherratt, CEO of Back on My Feet. "ACE's continued support, through the Give A Little Campaign, as well as through their commitment on-the-ground through financial literacy training, helps move our members forward, ultimately helping them achieve sustainable employment and financial independence."

Nationally, ACE's 2019 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $196,104 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This fundraiser is a part of ACE's charitable-giving program, the ACE Community Fund , which has donated more than $14 million to organizations across the nation since its inception in 2004.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Back on My Feet

Back on My Feet combats homelessness through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources. Operating in 13 major cities coast-to-coast, Back on My Feet recruits members at homeless and residential facilities and begins with a commitment to run three days a week. The second phase of the program, Next Steps, provides educational support, job training programs, employment partnership referrals and housing resources. Since 2007, Back on My Feet has helped more than 6,500 individuals obtain jobs or homes and engaged more than 150,000 volunteers and supporters. Our members have run a collective 950,000 miles, and every $1 invested in Back on My Feet returns nearly $2.50 to the local community through increased economic output and cost savings. Through its innovative program, Back on My Feet proves that there is hope, that individuals can achieve things they never thought possible and that there are people who will support them along the way. For additional information, visit www.backonmyfeet.org or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

