ACE Cash Express Raises Over $31,000 for AdoptAClassroom.org Providing Supplies to 72 Classrooms

"ACE Cash Express, thank you so much for your donation, this makes a world of difference for our STEM classroom," said Amanda Greene, STEM teacher at Cesar Chavez Leadership Academy in Phoenix, AZ. "We will use your donation for STEM bits and robots for coding. Being a first year STEM teacher, I would not have been able to provide these tools without your donation."

AdoptAClassroom.org believes that all students deserve to have the materials they need to succeed in school. In 2021, they supported more than 22,000 classrooms across the country, with 80% of that support going to teachers in high-needs schools. With the support of donors and corporate partners, they can better fulfill their mission of advancing equity in education, one classroom at a time.

"We are proud to support teachers across the nation," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Helping teachers give their students a better education means a brighter future for all."

Nationally, the 2022 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $164,000 through the commitment of ACE Cash Express employees and the generosity of our customers. All the money raised went directly to charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Feed My Starving Children, Feeding America's Local Food Banks and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable–giving program, which has donated more than $16 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

SOURCE ACE Cash Express