ACE Cash Express Raises Over $53,000 for Veterans Specially Adapted Homes

Also, Homes For Our Troops was selected as the charity of choice by ACE employees in Florida and North Carolina for its annual in-store fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign, which raised an additional $9,508 for HFOT.

On April 24, 2007, Marine Lance Corporal Robert "Bobby" McCardle, an Infantryman, was on his second deployment serving with the 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, in Al-Qaim, Iraq, when his vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of his right leg, internal injuries, and a traumatic brain injury (TBI). By supporting Homes For Our Troops, ACE can help Veterans receive specially adapted homes that will help them overcome some of the challenges they face as they rebuild their lives.

"Patriotic commitments from our partners like ACE Cash Express make our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives possible and helps get more severely injured post-9/11 Veterans into the specially adapted custom homes they need. We are truly grateful for their generosity," says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer.

Homes For Our Troops is a publicly funded nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country and enable them to focus on their family and recovery.

"What an honor it was to be with Corporal McCardle and his family", said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Bobby has sacrificed so much for our country and we are thankful we had the opportunity to see him get the keys to his new specially adapted custom home."

Nationally, the Give A Little Campaign, supported charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Homes For Our Troops, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Save the Children, Triumph Over Kid Cancer, and the Humane Society of the United States. This annual fundraiser is part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $16 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

