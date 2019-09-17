ACE Cash Express Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters by Helping Local Children Discover Their Future

"Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star is so thankful for the efforts made by ACE Cash Express employees to raise funds in support of our mission and the power of one-to-one mentoring," said Alex Dailey, VP Community Engagement. "Our partners and their support are the backbone of the work we do, and we are incredibly grateful for ACE's consistent efforts year after year."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees that help children, support education and promote financial literacy. By supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, ACE can help local children in the communities where we work and live get the one-on-one mentoring that they need to have a successful future.

"When a child has a positive influence in their life it can really define their future," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to our customers' and employees' support, local children can get the mentoring that they need."

Nationally, the 2019 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $196,104 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This fundraiser is a part of ACE's charitable-giving program, the ACE Community Fund, which has donated more than $14 million to organizations across the nation since its inception in 2004.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star

Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation's largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, holds itself accountable for children in its program to achieve measurable outcomes such as educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships. Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children ("Littles") with screened volunteer mentors ("Bigs") and monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches throughout their course. The Big Brothers Big Sisters Youth Outcomes Survey substantiates that its mentoring programs have proven, positive academic, socio-emotional and behavioral outcomes for youth, areas linked to high school graduation, avoidance of juvenile delinquency, and college or job readiness.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. This mission has been the cornerstone of the organization's 110-year history. With more than 300 agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters serves nearly 170,000 children, their families and 170,000 volunteer mentors. Learn more at https://www.bbbstx.org/houston/.

