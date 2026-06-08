ACE Commission on Faith-Based Colleges and Universities Convenes National Leaders to Model Civil Dialogue on Campuses

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joined university presidents, faith leaders, scholars and civic leaders to address the theme of "Learning to Disagree Better – What Faith-Based Colleges and Universities Can Bring to the National Dialogue"

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council on Education (ACE) held its third annual convening of the ACE Commission on Faith-Based Colleges and Universities today at The Catholic University of America, gathering leaders from faith-based higher education institutions from across the country with keynote addresses from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Gilbert previously served as commission co-chair and commissioner of the Church Educational System. Leaders in attendance focused their discussion on the challenges and opportunities facing faith-based colleges and universities (FBCUs), including how to navigate campus polarization, build character, engage internal stakeholders and foster civil discourse in a time of deep national division.

"Faith-based colleges and universities remind us that we can hold deep convictions while still treating people who disagree with us with dignity," said Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox. "In a divided time, that example matters. I am grateful to ACE for bringing leaders together to model the kind of civil dialogue our country needs."

In addition to the keynote addresses, a panel of university presidents representing Baptist, Jewish, Catholic and Latter-day Saint institutions discussed how they have worked across religious and ideological differences to find common ground. Josh Good, director of the Religion & Society Program at the Aspen Institute and former director of the Faith Angle Forum, moderated the discussion with panelists, including President Peter K. Kilpatrick of The Catholic University of America, President Linda A. Livingstone of Baylor University, President C. Shane Reese of Brigham Young University, Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman of Yeshiva University, and Rev. Robert A. Dowd of the University of Notre Dame.

"Engaging across differences is more important than ever and faith-based colleges and universities play a vital role in setting a standard for the nation," said ACE President Ted Mitchell. "We admire the commitment these institutions demonstrate by developing the moral character of their students and faculty. This year's theme, 'Learning to Disagree Better – What Faith-Based Colleges and Universities Can Bring to the National Dialogue,' brought together the college and university presidents, scholars, legal educators and civic leaders alike who are modeling that commitment every day on their campuses."

This year's convening included a legal and policy track for the first time, joining deans and faculty from faith-based law schools to discuss free speech on campus, the role of religious mission in legal education and how to best prepare students for constructive engagement across ideological lines. David H. Moore, dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University, introduced the newly formed Religious Liberty Legal Council, and a panel that included Jon Fansmith, ACE senior vice president for government relations and national engagement, and Diana Thompson, senior counsel at Becket, addressed policy issues relevant to the leaders of faith-based universities.

Scholars and institutional leaders in attendance explored how FBCUs are integrating character development into curricula, campus culture and student life at a time when national surveys show college students increasingly cite a lack of purpose and meaning as one of the most significant sources of mental health challenges. Panelists and presenters shared practices that hold relevance for secular universities as well.

"In today's polarized environment, teaching character may be one of the most valuable contributions that higher education can offer its students," said Elder Clark G. Gilbert. "The continued enrollment growth at FBCUs signals that young people want more from their education. They are searching for more than a credential: they want a deeper sense of purpose, belonging and moral grounding in this season of deep social uncertainty."

The ACE Commission on Faith-Based Colleges and Universities was established in 2024 to increase visibility for the important contributions of religious and faith-based colleges and universities and to foster collaboration between religious and nonreligious institutions on topics such as access, affordability and completion that benefit the whole of higher education. Since its founding, the commission has hosted annual convenings that bring together diverse institutional leaders to explore ideas and seek solutions to the most pressing issues in higher education.

Members of the commission's executive committee include: President David Hoag, Council for Christian Colleges and Universities; President Robin Baker, George Fox University; President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, Yeshiva University; President Rochelle L. Ford, Dillard University; President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gash of Pepperdine University; President Rev. Robert Dowd, University of Notre Dame; President Peter Kilpatrick, Catholic University of America; President D. Michael Lindsay, Taylor University; President Shane Reese, Brigham Young University; President Philip G. Ryken, Wheaton College; President and Professor of Economics Beck A. Taylor, Samford University; President Dwuan J. Warmack, Claflin University; and Elder James R. Rasband, Commissioner of Education for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

About the American Council on Education

The American Council on Education (ACE) is a membership organization that leads higher education with a united vision for the future. We galvanize our members to make change, and we collaborate across the sector to design solutions for today's challenges, serve the needs of a diverse student population and shape effective public policy. As the major coordinating body for the nation's colleges and universities, our strength lies in our diverse membership of nearly 1,600 colleges and universities, related associations and other organizations in the United States and abroad. ACE is the only major higher education association to represent all types of U.S. accredited, degree-granting colleges and universities. Our members educate two out of every three students in all accredited, degree-granting U.S. institutions.

SOURCE American Council on Education