Ace Ethanol Begins D3MAX Plant Construction at Stanley Wisconsin Facility

STANLEY, Wis., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- D3MAX, LLC and Ace Ethanol, LLC announced they have started construction of the first D3MAX facility at Ace Ethanol's facility in Stanley, Wisconsin. Ace Ethanol will be the first ethanol plant to integrate the patented D3MAX technology with its existing corn dry mill. Earlier this year, Ace Ethanol received approval from its board of directors and members to proceed with the design and construction of the corn kernel fiber-to-ethanol plant and now they have started construction of the D3MAX facility. "The team at D3MAX along with the Ace Ethanol team, is extremely excited to start building the first commercial-scale facility," says, Mark Yancey, chief technology officer at D3MAX. The integrated facility will also employ membrane-based ethanol recovery technology supplied by Whitefox Technologies, resulting in significant energy savings for the integrated facility. Fagen Inc. is the contractor who was selected to build the new D3MAX facility.

The companies working on the D3MAX detailed design and build were selected earlier this year by the planning team. "We have assembled the best team with the best technologies to build the first commercial-scale D3MAX plant," says Yancey. "We are employing a fully integrated design at the Ace plant which will make the facility one of the most energy efficient ethanol plants in the US with the highest ethanol yield per bushel. The combined facilities will be so efficient that the energy use of the new integrated facility will be approximately the same as the current Ace ethanol plant. We are very excited to make this announcement and begin the construction of what we believe will be the new benchmark for the industry."

According to Yancey, the D3MAX process is the only corn kernel fiber-to-ethanol process that will not require an independent engineer to validate the cellulosic ethanol production every 500,000 gallons of cellulosic ethanol produced. With the D3MAX process, cellulosic ethanol gallons can be measured directly avoiding the cost of re-certification required by EPA for co-processing and in-situ corn kernel fiber processes. Currently, all other corn kernel fiber technologies require costly re-certification every 500,000 gallons.

To learn more about D3MAX visit: www.D3MAXLLC.com.

To learn more about Ace Ethanol visit: www.aceethanol.com.

About D3MAX LLC:

D3MAX is a technology company formed by BBI International to license our patented cellulosic ethanol technology to dry mill ethanol plants in the US and Canada. Our cutting edge technology converts corn fiber and residual starch in distillers grains to cellulosic ethanol. This is a 1.5 billion gallon per year market and we intend to capture a significant portion of the market by licensing our D3MAX technology to existing ethanol plants.

About Ace Ethanol LLC:

Ace Ethanol LLC, is an ethanol production facility built by local investors in Stanley, Wisconsin. Each year the facility takes in more than 17 million bushels of corn, resulting in an output of approximately 50 million gallons of ethanol, 118,000 tons of DDGS, 8,000 tons of distillers corn oil, and 65,000 tons of carbon dioxide. The facility has a storage capacity of two million bushels on site.

SOURCE BBI International