Ace Fluid Solutions Announces Executive Leadership Appointments After Recent Merger

MIDLAND, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Fluid Solutions (AFS) has finalized its executive organizational structure after merging the two market-dominate companies Terra Oilfield Services and Ace Completions, LLC. After completing the merger, Stacy Racca, CEO of AFS, has finalized the new executive leadership team effective 5/1/2021.

"Leadership is the backbone and starting point for everything we do. Every employee of AFS deserves great leadership. I am very proud of AFS entirely and the dedication that all members of the organization have shown during our integration phase," said Stacy Racca. "With the extreme momentum we have experienced driven by the merger of these two complex companies, AFS has developed a new strategy combining the strengths of both legacy companies that support best in class products and services. With this strategy comes an organizational realignment to ensure that strong leadership is present at all levels of AFS. I am proud to announce the new Executive Leadership team for AFS and have no doubt they will lead AFS to new levels of success."

AFS's new executive leadership team is:

Joe Ervin , Executive Vice President, Support Services

Executive Vice President, Support Services Ben Nickens , Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Stan Peach , Senior Vice President of Sales, Fluid Services

, Senior Vice President of Sales, Fluid Services Jeff Louis , Senior Vice President of Sales, Chemicals Products

Senior Vice President of Sales, Chemicals Products Carter Cheek , Senior Vice President, Commercial Water

These individuals will lead all the AFS's core functions to ensure consistency and effectiveness in implementing our strategic plans. They will ensure best results are achieved from people, processes, and technology.

About Ace Fluid Solutions

Ace Fluid Solutions (AFS) is the leading premier products, stimulation chemicals, and water recycling services provider to the Permian Basin's oilfield industry. AFS prides itself on offering industry-leading ESG strategies that focus on technologies to reduce and reuse natural freshwater sources. The highly experienced and diverse team ultimately bridges the gap between the frac water source and the applied chemicals into one seamless offering. Our approach provides the best adaptive chemistry at the best price point to ensure operators can afford to continue operations, delivering unparalleled results. Being a single service provider from source water to stimulation chemicals, AFS provides better economics, better accountability, and better wells.

