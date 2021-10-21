LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, ThreeSixty Asset Advisors will auction thousands of archival exhibition posters of Ace Gallery, dating back to the 1960's. After years of bankruptcy reorganization efforts, the famed Ace Gallery is in the final phases of an operational wind down. As part of this process, decades of owned original art and archival gallery posters are headed to auction.

Ace Gallery Prepares for First in a Series of Auctions as it Begins Bankruptcy Wind Down

Ace Gallery first open its doors in Los Angeles in 1967, and was responsible for organizing early solo shows for such artists as Andy Warhol, Sam Francis and Robert Rauschenberg. Despite the numerous legal entanglements of the gallery's former owner, Douglas Chrismas, Ace has managed to remain relevant for decades, helping support and launch careers for such artists as Mary Corse, Michael Heizer and Tim Hawkinson.

The November 3 auction, the first in a series, will feature signed and unsigned vintage offset lithograph posters from such artists as Warhol, Rauschenberg and Francis, as well as many other artists spanning 50 years including Carl Andre, Roy Lichtenstein, Charles Fine, The Date Farmers and Dennis Hopper to name a few.

According to ThreeSixty President, Jeff Tanenbaum, "This sale has been quite an undertaking as we've discovered treasure troves of collectible signed posters ideal for collectors, as well as thousands of quality posters other galleries and resellers can purchase for years of profitable resale."

Interested bidders can find the auction details and links to the bidding catalog at 360Bid.sale. The auction is now open for pre-bidding and items will close in sequential order - live auction style - starting at 11:30a PT on November 3. The posters can be picked from the gallery's Los Angeles area warehouse, or buyers can make arrangements with 3rd party shippers. For more information, interested parties can go to the website or contact ThreeSixty Asset Advisors at 1-888-345-SOLD, extension 110.

SOURCE ThreeSixty Asset Advisors