Ace Hardware Announces Pineapple Cream Granita As The 2019 Color Of The Year

During Ace's Neighborhood Paint Party in March, consumers were encouraged to hand mix, create and name their own paint color for a chance to be entered into Ace's Color of the Year Contest. Submissions were judged by a panel of Ace color experts who selected 25 finalists, with consumers leading the ultimate decision process as over 35,000 fans voted for their favorite color on Ace's social media channels. The winning Clark+Kensington color, Pineapple Cream Granita, was created by Francine C., of New Jersey at her local Ace, Costello's Ace Hardware of Lincoln Park, NJ.

"When I created this color, I was daydreaming about enjoying a delicious dessert while on a relaxing vacation in Sicily with my daughter," said winner Francine C. "The color is soothing and yet bright; sweet with just a bit of tartness. It was so much fun to participate in this process and I hope everyone loves Pineapple Cream Granita as much as we do!"

In addition to Pineapple Cream Granita being deemed Ace's 2019 Color of the Year, Francine won a $1,000 Ace Gift Card. The top six finalists, Warm Llama, Tina Patina, Miracles in D'Skies, Leroy the Rooster, Jack, Come Back! and Shake Your Flipper, shades created entirely by consumers, also received a $250 Ace Gift Card.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce Pineapple Cream Granita as our 2019 Color of the Year," said Shannon Olear, Paint Brand Manager for Ace Hardware Corporation. "At Ace, we're always working to give our consumers the best possible service – and The Color of the Year contest was a great way for us to engage directly, both locally and nationally, to inspire fans to create colors they want to see in their homes. It's important for us at Ace to continue being a helpful resource for consumers during their paint journey, and we enjoyed working so closely with our loyal consumer base to create some fantastic paint shades."

Ace has a long-standing history of providing award-winning, helpful and localized service to their consumers. Last year, Ace launched the Extra Mile Promise*, a guarantee that Ace has the expert advice and supplies needed to help consumers successfully tackle any paint project with just one trip to the store or delivery is free. The Color of the Year Contest is a further extension of Ace's Extra Mile Promise and its commitment to helping consumers complete their paint projects successfully. Visit ThePaintStudio.com to explore all the colors and find inspiration for your next painting project.

*The Extra Mile Promise applies to all brands of paint and paint supplies available at Ace, and is only applicable with the original paint purchase receipt showing the purchase of minimum of one gallon of paint. Please visit www.acehardware.com/extramilepromise/guarantee for complete guarantee terms and conditions.

