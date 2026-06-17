Ace Hardware Celebrates Ace Rewards Days with Exclusive Online Savings, June 23-26

Four-Day Event Offers Ace Rewards Members Special Deals on Summer Must-Haves

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest hardware cooperative, is helping customers make the most of summer with four days of exclusive online offers during Ace Rewards Days, taking place June 23-26. Available on AceHardware.com, the event gives Ace Rewards members access to special discounts on everything from patio furniture, power tools and paint to outdoor firepits and pizza ovens. Members can take advantage of deals on trusted brands including Benjamin Moore, DEWALT, Gozney, Milwaukee, Scotts, Solo Stove, WÜSTHOF, and more.

"Whether tackling a summer project, getting ready for backyard entertaining or just stocking up on the essentials, Ace Rewards Days is about helping our customers get what they need, when they need it," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "We're proud to offer real savings through a program that rewards loyalty and makes it easier for customers to benefit from the helpful service they know and expect from their local Ace."

Ace Rewards Days Top Online Deals, June 23-26*:

Not a Rewards Member Yet?

Customers can join Ace Rewards for free and unlock access to Ace Rewards Days offers. Membership also provides year-round benefits, including points on qualifying purchases, personalized offers, and members-only promotions. Visit acehardware.com/ace-rewards to learn more.

To make shopping even more convenient, customers can take advantage of Ready in 15, Ace's in-store pickup service for online orders, allowing them to get what they need quickly and get back to enjoying summer.**

*Limited-time online offers valid June 23-26, 2026; subject to change.

**Orders must be placed at least 30 minutes before the store closes at participating Ace locations. Orders placed outside business hours will be available the next business morning for pickup. Visit acehardware.com/ready-in-15 for more details.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,900 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to almost 5,300 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation