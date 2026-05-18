Ace Hardware and VFW Continue Memorial Day Tradition with Annual Flag Giveaway

One million American flags to be distributed nationwide to honor fallen service members

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest hardware cooperative, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will continue their annual Memorial Day tradition by distributing one million American flags at participating Ace stores nationwide on Saturday, May 23, helping communities honor the service and sacrifice of fallen military members.

The first 240 customers at participating Ace stores will receive a free 8" x 12" American flag*, and for every flag distributed, a second flag will be donated to local VFW Posts to be placed on veterans' graves in tribute this Memorial Day.

Over the past eight years, Ace Hardware and the VFW have distributed over 8 million American flags. Post this

"Memorial Day is a time for communities to come together in memory of the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "We are honored to continue this tradition with the VFW, helping families and neighbors pay tribute in a simple but meaningful way, while ensuring the sacrifices of our nation's heroes are remembered."

"This initiative is about so much more than just distributing the symbol of our nation; it is about ensuring that the true meaning of Memorial Day is visible in every neighborhood across America," said Carol Whitmore, VFW National Commander. "The VFW is proud to work alongside Ace hardware to help Americans honor the legacy of military service and sacrifice, one flag at a time."

Over the past eight years, Ace Hardware and the VFW have distributed over 8 million American flags, helping families and communities honor fallen service members across the country.

To learn more about participating locations, visit Ace Hardware.

*American flags will be available at participating Ace stores to the first 240 customers. Limit one 8" x 12" flag per customer. No purchase necessary.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,800 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to over 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

About the VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and most established major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.3 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation