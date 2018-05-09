Ace Hardware Honors Veterans With 1 Million American Flags

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing history of honoring veterans by supporting VFW Posts and local communities this Memorial Day," said John Surane, Executive Vice President for Ace Hardware. "The sacrifices that these men and women have made for their country is something that should be recognized every day, and we at Ace want to make this Memorial Day even more meaningful. We applaud the VFW for the incredible support they've provided veterans nationwide for nearly 119 years and are grateful to be able to work together with our loyal customers and show our support this Memorial Day."

"Working alongside Ace to support our veterans is natural fit – their stores are located in communities across the country, just like our local Posts," said VFW National Commander Keith Harman. "We are grateful to receive this donation from Ace Hardware and their consumers, and we look forward to honoring our veterans in a big way this Memorial Day."

The 1 million American flag giveaway aligns with Ace Hardware's long history of supporting veterans nationwide. Ace's very name is a commemoration of the "Flying Aces," the courageous fighter pilots from the First World War. Ace's patriotism continues through the support of its veteran retailers, and the sincere appreciation for all the veterans and active-duty military who work in Ace stores, distribution centers, and its corporate offices.

*Flags will be available in participating Ace stores, while quantities last. In-store only. Limit one 8" x 12" flag per customer. No purchase necessary.

About Ace Hardware

For more than 90 years, Ace Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America, providing customers with a more personal kind of helpful. With more than 5,000 hardware stores locally owned and operated across the globe, Ace is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and also have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its retailers' stores are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 55 countries. For more information on Ace, visit acehardware.com or the company newsroom at newsroom.acehardware.com.

About Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans' organization. Founded in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936, the VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With 1.7 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,400 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans' service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at www.vfw.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ace-hardware-honors-veterans-with-1-million-american-flags-300645276.html

SOURCE Ace Hardware

Related Links

http://acehardware.com

