Ace Hardware Hosts Two-Day Exclusive Online Sales Event for Rewards Members

Special Discounts and Unbeatable Deals on Top Brands Planned for October 8 and 9

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, announced a special, online-only sales event for Ace Rewards members on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 9. During this two-day event, Ace Rewards members will have access to exclusive discounts on a wide variety of popular items, from grills, power tools and paint to lawn and garden supplies. Shoppers will find some of the best deals of the season on trusted brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, YETI, Traeger, Weber, Clark+Kensington, and many more. Plus, for the first time, Ace will offer free assembly and delivery on snowblowers and lawnmowers at $399 and up as part of its ongoing offers for rewards members.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this special savings event is a way for us to show appreciation to our Ace Rewards members for their continued loyalty," says Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "We're excited to offer these exclusive savings and hope our members take full advantage of this two-day sale."

Top Deals, Online Only at AceHardware.com, Oct. 8 & 9^

Ace Rewards members save 15% on select regular-priced items and earn 2x Ace Rewards bonus points, plus deals on other items, up to 60% off!

Additional promotions include:

Blackstone 4-Burner Propane Outdoor Griddle – Save $150 Breeo Fire Pits and Accessories – Save 10% Burch Barrel Charcoal Grill and Smoker – Save $126 Caulk and Adhesives – Save up to 40% on select items Clark+Kensington Interior & Exterior Gallons – 50% off Craftsman Overdrive Hand Tools and Sets – Save up to $60 Dewalt 20V MAX 10 Tool Combo Kit – Save $170 DeWalt Outdoor Power Equipment – Save up to $100 on select items Buy a Dewalt 20V Max POWERSTACK Battery 3PC Kit – Get two Dewalt Bare Tools free EGO Outdoor Power Equipment – Save up to $300 on select items Energizer Lithium 2032 3V Electronic/Watch Battery 4-pk – Save $1 Feit Smart Home Products – Save $25 on select items Ladders – Save 20-30% LoCo 2-Burner Outdoor Griddle – Save $300 Masterlock – Save 15-40% Milwaukee Packout – Save 20% Buy Milwaukee M18 Mower – Get 8" hatchet free Perfect Aire Utility Milkhouse Heater – On sale for $27.99 Solo Stove Mesa Fire Pits – Save $20 Traeger Ranger Portable Wood Pellet Grill and select Traeger Accessories – Save up to $90 Weber SmokeFire Wood Fired Pellet Grills – Save $400 YETI Vault – Save 20%, while supplies last



^All deals available online only, subject to change.

As a new, ongoing offer for Ace Rewards members, Ace Hardware now offers free assembly and delivery on snowblowers and push mowers, which is an addition to the service that is already available for grills, priced at $399 and up.

"We're excited to offer free assembly and delivery on select power equipment for Ace Rewards members, making it even more convenient for our customers to get the quality products they need," said Bill Kiss, Head of Digital at Ace Hardware. "Whether it's a new snowblower or a push mower, our goal is to ensure our members are fully prepared for any season, and this added benefit is one more way we're delivering on that promise."

Ace Rewards members enjoy a variety of exclusive benefits designed to make shopping at Ace even more rewarding, including free delivery from local stores on qualifying orders. For those not yet an Ace Rewards member, now is the perfect time to join! Becoming a member is easy and free, providing access to exclusive sales events, points on every purchase, and personalized coupons throughout the year. Sign up in-store or online to start enjoying the benefits right away. Visit https://www.acehardware.com/ace-rewards to learn more.

All Ace customers can take advantage of in-store pickup of online orders, ready within 15 minutes*, making it easier than ever to get the products they need whenever they need them.

*Orders must be placed at least 30 minutes before the store closes at participating Ace locations. Orders placed outside business hours will be available the next business morning for pickup.

Visit acehardware.com/ready-in-15 for more details.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,900 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation