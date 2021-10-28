Ace Hardware Lights Up its Thanksgrilling® Trend for the 2021 Return to Holiday Gatherings

"I encourage holiday hosts to create their own tradition and discover how a whole turkey on the grill is the best kept secret to impress guests with the most flavorful, juicy and epic turkey experience," said Ace's grilling expert, Chef Jason Morse. "Alongside the turkey, hosts can also grill those delicious sides and even dessert!"

Ace Hardware is a top destination for the best brands in grills, including Traeger, Big Green Egg and Weber. Along with grills and accessories, Ace customers can also access an exclusive chef's line of flavorful turkey brines, brine bags and an Ace bucket for the bird's brine bath. In addition, Ace offers Ace Rewards members free assembly and delivery on all grills $399 and above from your local participating Ace.

Ace Introduces a Limited Edition 5-Course Thanksgrilling Candle

Ace recognizes the only thing missing when a Thanksgiving feast is prepared outdoors are the aromas inside. To bring the aromas indoors for 'Thanksgrillers', Ace introduces a limited edition 5-Course Thanksgrilling Candle. The hand poured candle aroma begins with Smoked Spatchcock Turkey, followed by Cranberry Sauce, Sweet Potato Casserole, Sage and Sausage Stuffing, and ends with Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake. The candle retails for $14.99 and can be purchased exclusively at AceHardware.com/Thanksgrilling by November 1, 2021 while supplies last.

Ace Helps Customers Nationwide Learn the Art of Thanksgrilling

On November 20, 2021, participating Ace Hardware stores across the nation will be hosting one-of-a-kind Thanksgrilling events. The local events will offer lessons and tips for achieving a flavorful grilled holiday turkey and other grilled dishes, while showcasing the features, performance, and convenience of grills available at Ace. Customers can visit AceHardware.com/Thanksgrilling to find out more about event hours at their local store. For those who cannot attend the event, the website is Ace's Thanksgrilling headquarters, featuring helpful grilling recipe videos and a preparation playbook for a complete holiday feast hosted by Chef Jason Morse.

"Grilling season never ends! Our recent survey validates nearly 70 percent of Americans grill outside year-round. Ace created Thanksgrilling – inspiring everyone to think outside the oven for Thanksgiving," said Kim Lefko, CMO at Ace Hardware. "Your local Ace is the preferred destination for grilling; whether you're a fan of Traeger, Weber or Big Green Egg, we have it. We offer free assembly and delivery on your new grill – making it easy to get outside and grilling for the holidays this year."

Survey Methodology

¹Ace Hardware conducted an online poll among a national Momentive (formerly Survey Monkey) sample of 2,019 U.S. adults in the U.S. who self-reported as homeowners and condo owners. The survey was fielded between September 30, 2021 and October 4, 2021.

