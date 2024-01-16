ACE HARDWARE RANKED AS ONE OF THE TOP FIVE FRANCHISES IN THE WORLD, FIRST IN CATEGORY FOR 2024

Ace Hardware climbs two spots in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware is the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, and it is now ranked as No. 5 on the list of top franchise opportunities in the world in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This improved ranking, up from No. 7 on the list in 2023, shows that Ace Hardware continues to win the hearts of retailers and customers as one of the leading franchise opportunities based on its retailer support, yearly sales growth, and strong brand recognition.

In its individual category, Entrepreneur also named Ace Hardware the No. 1 franchise opportunity. This marks the third year in a row that Ace secured the top spot in the 'Miscellaneous Retail Business' category.

"Moving up to No. 5 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list is an honor and a reflection of our commitment to helping our retail business owners succeed," said John Kittell, Vice President of Retail Operations and New Business at Ace Hardware. "Our top priority is to support our locally owned entrepreneurs with industry-leading products and services that give them an advantage in an increasingly competitive marketplace. We continue to thrive because of our people. Ace Hardware's growth and success is a direct reflection of our Ace retailers, upholding our helpful brand promise every day in the local communities we serve."

Inclusion in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is one of the most highly regarded and sought-after honors in franchising. Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. A broad range of factors are analyzed including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. To view the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

Ace Hardware wasn't the only Ace company to make the list in 2024. Ace Handyman Services ranked No. 132 on the Franchise 500® list. Ace Handyman Services is a stand-alone subsidiary of Ace Hardware corporation. It was created in 2019 as a collection of locally owned franchise businesses staffed by professional and multi-skilled craftsmen and women trained to handle a homeowners to-do list. The roster of services includes carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, painting, flooring and more.

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Ace also owns Ace Hardware Home Services, a collection of local service companies with experienced professionals dedicated to helping homeowners complete home maintenance tasks. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the Helpful Hardware Folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

