Ace Hardware Simplifies Holiday Gift Giving with Unbeatable Deals and Quality Picks for Everyone on the List

Ace Hardware makes holiday shopping easier than ever with the ultimate gift guide featuring the best deals this season.

"Our aim is to remove the hassle and be the convenient, one-stop shop for holiday gift giving," says Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "We have high-quality gifts that span from practical to unexpected. Your neighborhood Ace has a gift for everyone on your list, even the hard-to-shop-for people."

Ace has also recaptured the magic of being a 'kid at Christmas' – only now, the once thrilling toy store is a well-stocked hardware store. This holiday season, Ace unveils engaging new content that highlights the joy of discovering those must-have items. From November through December, Ace invites customers to experience the wonder of magical holiday moments, meant to ignite their inner child. To get in the holiday spirit, explore the fun here and check out the gift guide below.

Holiday Gift Guide & Top Deals, November 1 - December 2^

^All deals available only at participating stores, subject to change

*Ace Rewards member exclusive

**Deal from Nov. 20 through Dec. 2 only

***Deal from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24 only

In its commitment to giving back, Ace is also proud to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals with a special initiative. For every Duracell batteries value-pack purchased this holiday season, a portion of the proceeds will go to support local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Holiday Helpful at Ace

In addition to exceptional savings, Ace Rewards members enjoy unique benefits designed to make shopping at Ace even more rewarding and convenient, including same-day and next-day delivery from local stores on qualifying orders.† A new, ongoing benefit for Ace Rewards members now includes free assembly and delivery on snow blowers and push mowers, an addition to the service already available for grills, priced at $399 and up. Becoming a member is easy and free, and membership provides access to exclusive sales events, points on every purchase, and personalized coupons throughout the year. Sign up in-store or online to start enjoying the benefits right away. Visit acehardware.com/ace-rewards to learn more.

All Ace customers can take advantage of in-store pickup of online orders, ready within 15 minutes,‡ making it easier than ever to get the products they need whenever they need them – because every minute counts during the hectic shopping season. For additional information and to explore even more holiday offerings, head to acehardware.com .

†Participation and delivery area vary by store. Same-day delivery is available on in-stock orders placed by noon or on orders placed at least two hours before store closing time, whichever is earlier.

‡Orders must be placed at least 30 minutes before the store closes at participating Ace locations. Orders placed outside business hours will be available the next business morning for pickup. Visit https://www.acehardware.com/ready-in-15 for more details.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,900 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com .

