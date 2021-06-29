ACE Mentor of Cleveland awards $80k in scholarships

"This year's program participants overcame unprecedented adversity without missing a beat," said Mark Panzica, ACE Mentor Program of Cleveland Board Chair. "The students adjusted to virtual programming with ease, and that's exactly the kind of adaptability that will help them thrive in these industries."

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has been an ACE sponsor for the last ten years and co-lead with Dominion at Collinwood High School in Cleveland for six years. Cleveland State University has been a college partner for 8 years, providing matching scholarships to students.

This year, ACE Cleveland also received recognition from the national organization with Orlando Taylor, LEED AP BD+C, of Turner Construction Company being named one of six 2021 ENR - ACE Outstanding Mentors.

This is the first time someone from Cleveland has received this honor. As a result, a scholarship will be awarded to a student next spring. Another national win includes Gregory George III, Cleveland affiliate architecture student at John Hay, receiving the CMiC-Allen Berg Memorial scholarship.

ACE also named a Women in Engineering scholarship named after Tari Rivera, president of Regency Construction Services Inc. Karungi Kabaseke, a John Hay graduate who plans to major in engineering at Case Western Reserve University is the recipient of this scholarship.

Rivera, who has been in business for 28 years this upcoming September, has volunteered with ACE Cleveland since the beginning. She's been on the board for 13 years and served as chair. She looks forward to meeting Kabaseke and is willing to mentor her.

This summer, with support from Cleveland Foundation and Youth Opportunities Unlimited, ACE Cleveland is providing a 6-week Summer Experience that includes sustainability related education, career/professional development through Dale Carnegie Institute, paid stipend and placement with an employer.

"It's a deeper dive into ACE," said Glen Shumate, ACE Mentor Cleveland executive director. "Not just a summer camp, but truly an experience."

Learn more at www.acecleveland.org

