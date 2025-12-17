Ace Pickleball Club Launches National Player Development Series to Elevate Skills for Every Level of Play

 New multi-tiered training pathway now available across all APC locations, with expanded programming rolling out through 2026

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Pickleball Club (APC), a rapidly expanding national pickleball franchise, announced the nationwide launch of its new Player Development Series, a comprehensive four-stage training pathway designed to help players learn, grow, and elevate their game at every skill level.

Ace Pickleball Club launches the Player Development Series, a training program comprised of four pickleball clinics designed to help players progressively learn, grow, and elevate their game at every skill level. The four stages include Starter Series, Essential Series, Performance Series and Precision Series.
The Starter Series is designed for brand new players or those still learning the sport and offers 8 sessions of friendly instruction and guided play. It’s a great way to meet other new players and build confidence in your game. Membership at Ace Pickleball Club is not required to join Starter Series.
The Essential Series is available exclusively to Ace Pickleball Club Members at no additional cost. This series helps players build confidence and consistency by strengthening the core skills that support growth into intermediate play. Each session focuses on essential techniques and drills designed for consistent improvement through repetition.
The Performance Series is available exclusively to Ace Pickleball Club Members at no additional cost. This series is designed to bridge the gap between intermediate and advanced play, applying key strategies that enhance core skills and elevate your overall performance on the court.
The Precision Series is available exclusively to Ace Pickleball Club Members at no additional cost. This series is designed to help you sharpen your technique, master control, and fine-tune every aspect of your game to reach peak performance. Geared toward advanced players, this series challenges you to push beyond consistency and develop the precision that defines top-tier pickleball.
The multi-tiered program includes four progressive levels of instruction. As of today's launch, the Starter Series is officially available at every Ace Pickleball Club nationwide, offering eight welcoming sessions that focus on core fundamentals, guided drills, and confidence-building play. The Essentials Series, designed to help players develop consistency and prepare for intermediate-level games, is currently offered at select locations, with plans for availability across the entire system in early 2026.

The more advanced tiers, the Performance Series and the Precision Series, will roll out gradually during the first half of 2026, giving Members a clear and exciting pathway for long-term progression. The Performance Series will be focused on strategy, court awareness, and competitive growth, while the Precision Series, the final stage of the progression, is centered on fine-tuning technique and advanced shot-making.

In addition to the new Player Development Series, APC will continue offering its popular Intro to Pickleball clinic at all locations at no cost. This accessible beginner session is the perfect starting point for new players, providing everything needed to step onto the court, including paddles, balls, and a welcoming, skilled instructor who introduces the rules, movements, and spirit of the game.

"As the fastest-growing sport in the country, pickleball attracts players with a wide range of experience and goals," said Joe Sexton, President of Ace Pickleball Club. "Our Player Development Series gives every member a clear next step, whether they're touching a paddle for the first time or working toward advanced competitive play. We're helping players deepen their skills while strengthening the community-first culture that makes APC special."

The Player Development Series is included as part of the Ace Pickleball Club Member experience, reinforcing APC's mission to make the sport accessible, fun, and growth-oriented for all ages and skill levels.

For more information or to sign up for a Player Development Series session, visit www.acepickleballclub.com/clinics.

About Ace Pickleball Club
Ace Pickleball Club is a national pickleball franchise, delivering a unique open play model with a Member-focused approach and all-inclusive pricing. APC offers pickleball on demand with no need to coordinate with other players, plan in advance, or reserve a spot. With 22 locations open nationwide and more slated to open in 2026, Ace Pickleball Clubs offer professional-grade cushioned courts, a welcoming community, and the optimal climate-controlled playing experience for all skill levels. Whether you're looking for unlimited open play, clinics, social events, tournaments, or court reservations, Ace Pickleball Club has something for everyone. Visit us online at https://www.acepickleballclub.com to learn more. 

SOURCE Ace Pickleball Club

