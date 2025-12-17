Ace Pickleball Club Launches National Player Development Series to Elevate Skills for Every Level of Play

Ace Pickleball Club launches four-stage training program to help players learn, grow, and elevate their game. Post this

The multi-tiered program includes four progressive levels of instruction. As of today's launch, the Starter Series is officially available at every Ace Pickleball Club nationwide, offering eight welcoming sessions that focus on core fundamentals, guided drills, and confidence-building play. The Essentials Series, designed to help players develop consistency and prepare for intermediate-level games, is currently offered at select locations, with plans for availability across the entire system in early 2026.

The more advanced tiers, the Performance Series and the Precision Series, will roll out gradually during the first half of 2026, giving Members a clear and exciting pathway for long-term progression. The Performance Series will be focused on strategy, court awareness, and competitive growth, while the Precision Series, the final stage of the progression, is centered on fine-tuning technique and advanced shot-making.

In addition to the new Player Development Series, APC will continue offering its popular Intro to Pickleball clinic at all locations at no cost. This accessible beginner session is the perfect starting point for new players, providing everything needed to step onto the court, including paddles, balls, and a welcoming, skilled instructor who introduces the rules, movements, and spirit of the game.

"As the fastest-growing sport in the country, pickleball attracts players with a wide range of experience and goals," said Joe Sexton, President of Ace Pickleball Club. "Our Player Development Series gives every member a clear next step, whether they're touching a paddle for the first time or working toward advanced competitive play. We're helping players deepen their skills while strengthening the community-first culture that makes APC special."

The Player Development Series is included as part of the Ace Pickleball Club Member experience, reinforcing APC's mission to make the sport accessible, fun, and growth-oriented for all ages and skill levels.

For more information or to sign up for a Player Development Series session, visit www.acepickleballclub.com/clinics.

