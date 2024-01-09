Ace Pickleball Club Reveals Franchise Opening Schedule for 2024

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Pickleball Club has revealed the locations and projected opening timelines for their next 7 franchised clubs across the U.S. Ace Pickleball Club is a member-focused indoor pickleball club franchise growing rapidly across the country.

The first franchised location is set to open January 17th in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at Spiece Fieldhouse at 5310 Merchandise Drive.

Q2 of 2024 will bring new club openings in:

Tucson, AZ (4881 N Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ)
Harrisburg, PA (300-399 East Penn Dr, Enola, PA)
Cleveland, OH (6035 Kruse Dr, Solon, OH)
Voorhees, NJ (700 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd, Voorhees, NJ)
Louisville, KY (9503 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY)
Fort Myers, FL (2501 Alessio Dr, Fort Myers, FL)

Ace Pickleball Club anticipates signing an additional 8 leases in the next 30 to 60 days, setting the brand up for a minimum of 16 franchises open and operating by the end of 2024.

Ace Pickleball Club now has 86 franchises in development amongst 24 franchisees and across 17 states. Recent franchise agreement signings include:

Dallas, TX: Kristian Calibuso, Vice President of Sales at Sunrun, will develop one franchise in the DFW area.

South Atlanta: John Cyphers, experienced multi-unit franchisee of Batteries Plus, will develop one franchise alongside his partners.

North Atlanta: 13 Units will be developed by Mohammed Chaudhry and his team, seasoned developers of franchises like Einstein Bagels and Subway.

Seattle, WA: 3 Units will be developed by Chris and Bronwyn Brestle, bringing executive level experience from REI, Nike, and Disney.

Orlando, FL: 12 Units will be developed by Eric Danver and his team, experienced multi-unit developers of franchises like Papa Johns and Hand & Stone Massage. Danver is also opening the Voorhees, NJ location.

Additional recent franchise agreement signings include six franchises in New Jersey, one in Tulsa, OK, three in Palm Beach County, FL, one in Kansas City, MO, one in Houston, TX, and one in Long Island, NY.

To support the growth, Ace Pickleball Club has made numerous hires over the last 90 days and now has a franchise support team of 20+ individuals. Key hires include:

Angela Kornfield: Angela is the Director of Marketing, bringing experience from Orangetheory Fitness, Lyft, and Marriott.

Brian Noble: Brian is the VP of Pickleball Experience, with a background in employee engagement and productivity at Deloitte, Accenture, and Korn Ferry. Brian is an accomplished pro on the senior tour, bringing in numerous gold medals over the last 4 years.

Jason Menko: Jason is the Senior Manager of Construction and Engineering, with nearly a decade of experience in general construction and sports flooring with Pepsi, NCAA, and Sky Zone.

Chloe John: Chloe is the Learning and Development Leader, bringing 6+ years of guest experience and training roles with Disney, Universal, Six Flags, and Sky Zone. Chloe was selected for The Learning Conference's "Thirty under 30" alongside leaders from Stanford University, Capital One, and Amazon.

