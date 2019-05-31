ACE Research and DF/Net Research, Inc. Enhance their Strategic CRO Service Partnership

NAIROBI, Kenya and SEATTLE, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa Clinical Research Management, Ltd (ACE Research), an African niche full-service CRO specializing in clinical trial services for vaccines, drugs and devices in Sub-Saharan Africa and DF/Net Research, Inc. (DF/Net) an experienced and trusted partner providing clinical trial data management, data analytics and software development services, have entered into a strategic partnership to more comprehensively serve the global health drug development research efforts of academic, non-profit, and industry clients. The strategic partnership expands and complements ACE Research's and DF/Net Research's service offerings, capabilities and coverage in Sub-Saharan African countries.

Jacob Apollo, ACE Research's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "ACE Research is extremely excited to work with DF/Net to continue building on a historical relationship developed while working in the field of clinical trials in Sub-Saharan Africa. This partnership enables both organizations to augment their services in order to offer clients end-to-end full CRO services in an efficient and cost-effective manner that meets the goals of the global health research community. For ACE Research, leveraging on DF/Net's experience and expertise in data management and statistics lays a strong foundation and builds trust with our clients."

Lisa Ondrejcek, DF/Net Research, Inc's President added, "As DF/Net expands its global footprint with increased data support service enquiries from academic groups, non-profits and pharmaceutical companies who want to conduct research in Africa, we've found a great partner in ACE Research to support these needs. Their background and expertise in understanding the African research landscape, their well-developed footprint across Africa and understanding of the cultural context will result in great synergy."

This strategic alliance enables both companies to expand their service offerings and support the full drug and vaccine development needs of academic, non-profit and industry players while leveraging on their individual strengths.

About ACE Research : ACE Research, headquartered in Kisumu, Kenya, is an African niche full-service CRO, specializing in clinical trial services for vaccines, drugs and devices in Sub-Saharan Africa. ACE Research provides ICH-GCP training, regulatory support, project management, clinical and safety monitoring, site identification and management, infrastructure development and operational support for emerging diseases clinical trials. For more information, visit the company's Web site at http://aceresearchafrica.com.

About DF/Net Research Inc : DF/Net Research, Inc. headquartered in Seattle, Washington, USA, is an experienced and trusted partner in research for academic, non-profit, and industry clients providing international clinical trial data management, technical infrastructure, training, and ongoing support for projects focused on the betterment of public health. For more information, visit the company's Web site at https://www.dfnetresearch.com/.

Press Contacts





Amos Ndhere, Jim Choi Chief Medical Officer, ACE Research Director of Business Development, DF Net Research, Inc. a-ndhere@aceresearchafrica.com jim@dfnetresearch.com +1.919.916.8145 +1.206.719.3645

SOURCE ACE Research

Related Links

www.aceresearchafrica.com

